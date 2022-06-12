America’s Got Talent: Who is Viviana Rossi and where can you find her on Instagram?

Viviana Rossi on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent is back with some great new audition episodes before the live rounds start in August.

The new round of talent includes singers, comedians, ventriloquists, magicians, instrumentalists, dance crews, and much more.

Viviana Rossi brought the sexy to America’s Got Talent with her performance on the show.

Here is what you need to know about the sexy aerialist.

Who is Viviana Rossi on America’s Got Talent?

Viviana Rossi stood on the stage in black lingerie standing in front of a bathtub. She introduced herself as Viviana Rossi from Spain.

She said she is an aerialist performer, and this was the first time she had tried to perform the act since an accident where she fell a few meters. She said that she performs professionally in France but wants to perform in the United States.

She then got into the bathtub under the water and then rose on the cables and began her aerobatics act. At times, Heidi Klum looked very nervous and thought she would fall.

She kept dipping back down into the water and used it to great effect.

However, it was the end when she had the strap around the back of her neck and began to spin in circles extremely fast that it hit its crescendo and won over the entire audience.

Sophia Vergara called it “sensational,” “dangerous,” “beautiful,” and “unique.” Howie Mandel said she checked every box. Heidi Klum said she felt hypnotized. Simon Cowell said that he saw someone do this act before, but Viviana was better than who he saw before.

“This is exactly what we are looking for,” Simon said.

She got four yes votes.

This wasn’t Viviana’s first time on a talent show, as she was on the Italian talent show Tu Si Que Vales in 2019 where she also performed the amazing spins.

Where can you find Viviana Rossi on Instagram?

Fans can find Viviana Rossi on Instagram at @vivianarossi46. She has over 27,000 followers and 131 posts on the account.

Viviana Rossi’s Instagram bio reveals she has worked with Cirque Du Soleil’s stunt division and is a pro athlete, gymnastics champion, world traveler, nutritionist, and trainer.

Fans who follow her on Instagram will get a lot of sexy photos. In February, she posted a photo of her topless in a tiny bikini bottom.

She has another topless photo she shared at Christmas.

Viviana also has lots of photos of her performing.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.