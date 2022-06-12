America’s Got Talent: Who is Aiko Tanaka and where can you find her on Instagram?

Aiko Tanaka on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent is back with some great new audition episodes before the live rounds start in August.

The new round of talent includes singers, comedians, ventriloquists, magicians, instrumentalists, dance crews, and much more.

When it comes to comedians, Aiko Tanaka impressed the judges when she showed up this week.

Here is what you need to know about the comedian.

Who is Aiko Tanaka on America’s Got Talent?

Aiko Tanaka is a Japanese comedian who lives in the United States. In her introduction, she started out with a joke, saying she works as a translator and loves it because when she screws up, she is the only one who knows about it.

She then started her act by explaining that her name – Aiko – means illegitimate child. Her last name – Tanaka – means in the rice field. That means her name is “illegitimate child in the rice field” and then said, “it’s nice to meet you … I like rice.”

She had the judges already laughing.

She then went into a bit about getting her citizenship. She said before she got it, she was quiet and thankful. But after she got it, she was a real American – entitled and sassy. By this time, Terry Crews was laughing and clapping as well.

“Racists say immigrants should not be working,” she said. “I agree. We work too much. Now, when I’m feeling lazy and take a nap, I’m like, ‘I’m doing this for America.’”

After she finished, she got a standing ovation and got emotional. When Howie asked why she was emotional, she said she is insecure, and too many people have told her she can’t do this because it is not her language.

However, her mom believed in her. She passed away last year during the pandemic but wanted her to go for her dream.

Howie loved her. Heidi Klum and Sophie Vergara also said she was funny. Simon said she had them from the minute she walked on the stage. All four judges gave her a yes.

Where can you find Aiko Tanaka on Instagram?

It is a little difficult to find Aiko Tanaka on Instagram, but we have you covered. She is not listed under that name but is instead found as @aikocomedy.

However, lots of people have found her there, as she has 21,900 followers and over 700 posts. In her bio. She has a link to her podcast, shows, and merchandise.

As for her posts, she often advertises her shows and that includes an upcoming show where she opens for Taylor Williamson in San Diego.

She also posts fun images from anime that she enjoys, lots of personal photos of her by herself and with her friends, and some videos of her standup.

She also just started a TikTok channel, but the only video is about her America’s Got Talent audition.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.