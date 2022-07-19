America’s Got Talent: Meet Amanda Mammana, the singer with a speech impediment

Amanda Mammana’s heartwarming performance wowed the judges and audience on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: @amanda_mammana/Instagram

Tuesday night’s episode continues the Season 17 auditions on America’s Got Talent, and fans were given a sneak peek at one singer’s incredible performance.

Taking the stage is 19-year-old Amanda Mammana. She stands with her guitar as she introduces herself to the judges.

It doesn’t take long for the judges and viewers to realize that Amanda has a speech impediment, as she often has to take more time to speak.

Before her performance, she tells the judges about her impediment, revealing, “It was definitely something that caused me to shy away and to hide, but I found that I don’t stutter when I sing.”

Viewers could see some skeptical looks come across the judge’s faces before she began, particularly Simon Cowell, as he said, “I hope she’s good.”

Sofia Vergara seemed to have more confidence, and Amanda was cheered on by audience members as she began her touching and magical performance.

Who is Amanda Mammana on America’s Got Talent?

Amanda told the judges that she is 19 and from Connecticut, but her website tells much more of the story.

Her website tells readers that she first developed her speech impediment when she was ten years old.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While she had been a rather outgoing child, the impediment caused her a lot of insecurity, and she began to shy away from others and even experienced anxiety and depression.

However, she found herself through music throughout the years as she joined her school’s worship band in seventh grade and later joined her church’s band as well.

Right now, she has a single out called Prove You Wrong. She says the single is “about dreaming big. Some people might think you’ll fail. Some might think you’re not good enough. Some might try to tell what’s best. They might tell you no. What you do after, speaks volumes. Will you give up on your dreams or will you prove them wrong?”

She writes her own original songs and shares music and videos on her website.

She admitted during her audition that she still struggles with feelings of not being good enough— but she proved to the judges on AGT that she’s more than good enough.

Watch Amanda Mammana’s touching performance on America’s Got Talent

In the sneak peek of her audition, viewers see her emotional introduction and beautiful performance of a personal song about going through some of the hard times in her life.

At the end, viewers watch Amanda walk away with four yeses from the judges.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.