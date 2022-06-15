America’s Got Talent: The Bella Twins prank the judges with rag doll act

The Bella Twins on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

This week’s episode of America’s Got Talent offered up a great special segment that took everyone by surprise.

WWE Hall of Fame superstars and reality TV stars The Bella Twins showed up, but no one knew it was them.

Here is how the Bella Twins pulled the prank on the America’s Got Talent audience, judges, and Simon Cowell in particular.

What did the Bella Twins do on America’s Got Talent?

Without revealing their identity to anyone, the Bella Twins showed up dressed up like rag dolls and prepared for their performance.

When asked who they were and what they were doing, they only gave simplistic answers and Simon told them to start. The two then did a weird performance that really didn’t go anywhere.

The fans started booing loudly and Simon was the first to hit the Red X. Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum eventually followed suit. Heidi told them she was waiting for the act to go somewhere, but nothing ever happened.

Then, shockingly, one rag doll turned to the other and blamed her for not showing up for rehearsals. The other got mad that she was being blamed.

This then led to a shocking fight where one of them threw the other into a bookcase, breaking it. She then picked up part of the bookcase and smashed it over the other’s back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When a security guard tried to stop them, one of them tackled him onto the floor in front of the stage, and the other then leaped off and smashed into them both. She dragged the other rag doll to Simon’s table and then smashed her head into the Red X buzzer over and over.

Finally, one of them looked at Simon and asked, “Is that extreme enough for you, Simon?”

That is when Simon realized what was happening and that this was Brie and Nikki Bella.

How is Nikki Bella connected to Simon Cowell?

Simon Cowell began to laugh and told everyone it was the Bella sisters. This turned all the boos and shocked gasps into loud cheers.

Nikki Bella was one of the co-judges on the now-canceled America’s Got Talent: Extreme series that aired earlier in 2022.

Nikki and Brie are also the stars of their own reality TV show, Total Bellas, on E! TV.

After this ended, AGT showed an episode of the Bella Twins podcast, where they planned all this out.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.