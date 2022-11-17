The American Reality TV Awards airs TONIGHT with appearances from Sofia Vergara, Steve Harvey, Courteney Cox and more

Courteney Cox, Steve Harvey and Sofia Vergara will all make appearances during the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards tonight. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Reality TV’s biggest night will return with a bang tonight — when the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards premieres at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

The prestigious awards show will be hosted by Vivica A. Fox, with celebrity guest appearances being made by a who’s who of unscripted television, from Courteney Cox and Steve Harvey to Sofia Vergara and the rest of her fellow America’s Got Talent judges.

Jerry O’Connell, Trace Adkins, Lisa Anna Walter, Reba McEntire and stars from a huge number of other popular shows — including Big Brother, The Bachelor, The Masked Singer, American Ninja Warrior, and Dr. Pimple Popper — will also feature.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard will be honored as this year’s inductee into the ARTAs Hall of Fame.

The talent-packed list of celebrities either presenting awards or making special appearances include, in alphabetical order:

Trace Adkins, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown (INSP)

Keaton Ashton, Kids Baking Championship (Food Network)

“The Cookout”, Big Brother 23 (CBS)

Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel & Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Arisa Cox, Big Brother Canada (GLOBAL)

Courteney Cox, 9 Months w/Courteney Cox (FACEBOOK WATCH) & Shining Vale (STARZ)

Stormy Daniels, For The Love of DILFS (OUTtv)

Scheana & Brock Davies, Vanderpump Rules (BRAVO)

Jessica & Christina Dunagan, Extreme Sisters (TLC)

Guy Fieri, Guy’s Grocery Games (Food Network)

Andrew Fuller, Is It Cake? (NETFLIX)

Amy Halterman, 1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC)

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish, Men In Kilts (STARZ)

Robert, Terri & Bindi Irwin, Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)

Matt Iseman, Zuri Hall & Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Chris Kirkpatrick, The Masked Singer (FOX) & Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

Kaden Lebsack & Sam Folsom, American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Dr. Sandra Lee, Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Reba McEntire, Country Music Legend & Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

Taniya Nayak, The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC) & Battle On The Beach (HGTV)

Jerry O’Connell, Pictionary! (SYN) & The Real Love Boat (CBS)

Maryanne Oketch & Erika Casupanan, Survivor (CBS)

Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor (ABC)

Melissa Peterman, Person Place or Thing (SYN) & Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mike Rowe, Six Degrees w/Mike Rowe (DISCOVERY+)

Dr. Bradley Shaeffer, My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC)

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko, Dancing With The Stars (Disney+)

Darcey & Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey (TLC)

Trinity The Tuck, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (VH1)

James Wallington & Will Jardell, The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lisa Ann Walter, Abbott Elementary (ABC) & 25 Words or Less (SYN)

Arisce Wanzer & Mike Mulderrig, Ex On The Beach (MTV)

Gabriella Wisdom & Ryan Hansen, Love In The Wild (DISCOVERY+)

Dara Yu, MasterChef: Back To Win (FOX)

and cast members from The Circle (Netflix), The Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO MAX) and Ghost Adventures (TRVL CHANNEL)

Vivica A. Fox will host tonight’s American Reality Television Awards

A list of some of the main awards set to be presented during the broadcast, as well as the nominees, include:

Outstanding Competition Show

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

The Bachelor (ABC)

Chopped (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen (FOX)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Making It (NBC)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Voice (NBC)



Outstanding Docu-Series

1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Men in Kilts (STARZ)

Murder in the Heartland (Investigation Discovery)

Real World Homecoming (Paramount+)



Outstanding Host

Elizabeth Banks, Press your Luck (ABC)

Kristen Bell / Dax Shepard, Family Game Fight (NBC)

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Heidi Klum / TIm Gunn, Making the Cut (Prime Video)

Amy Poehler / Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen (FOX)



Outstanding Digital Reality Series

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

9 Months with Courtney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Fix Me a Plate (Food Network Digital)

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (discovery+)

The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital)

Pig Royalty (discovery+)



Guilty Pleasure Show

1000-Lb. Sister (TLC)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Hell’s Kitchen (FOX)

Savage X Fenty Show (Prime Video)



Reality Royalty

Cynthia Bailey, The Real Housewives of ATL (Bravo)

Chantel Everett, The Family Chantel (TLC)

Melody Holt, Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

Ray J, Love & Hip Hop (VH1)

Pedro Jimena, The Family Chantel (TLC)

Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life (TLC)

Dr. Sandra Lee, Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Natalie Nunn, Baddies ATL (Zeus Network)

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey (TLC)

How to watch the 9th Annual Reality Television Awards

The American Reality Television Awards airs every year to shine a light on everyone involved in making all the unscripted shows which bring joy to viewers across the world, and celebrates not only the stars themselves, but also the behind-the-scenes staff and the platforms which bring the shows to fans.

Millions of votes come in from across the globe to decide which unscripted series and reality stars deserve to be honored in the 60-minute award ceremony, which will stream live tonight right here on Monsters and Critics as well as on OUTtv and in VR on ReelMood.com.

For those who can’t wait for the show to start, fans can view behind-the-scenes clips and get insider information on reVolver Podcasts, with a pre-show also airing live in the metaverse at 3pm PT / 6pm ET.

The ARTAs honors Tiffany Pollard as their Hall of Fame Award inductee

Tonight’s awards will see famed reality star Tiffany “New York” Pollard being honored as an ARTAs Hall of Fame Award inductee.

Tiffany has been beloved by fans since she first appeared on the infamous VH1 reality show, Flavor of Love. The show’s star, Flavor Flav gave her the name “New York”, which she went on to use for her spin-off, I Love New York, and for the rest of her career.

She has appeared on several successful reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Brunch with Tiffany, and the OUTtv competition show, Hot Haus.

Tiffany is being honored due to her lasting presence on reality television, highlighting how much she has been able to accomplish while still maintaining her popularity and relevance.

The Flavor of Love alum will be joining the ranks of other Hall of Fame inductees including Heidi and Spencer Pratt and supermodel Janice Dickinson.

ARTAs creator and executive producer, Kristen Moss said, “Reality television continues to expand its footprint and The American Reality Television Awards is proud to honor the best of the best in this genre for almost a decade.

“As we enter our 9th annual show with some of the biggest names in reality television participating, we hope the fans find new shows to love, the industry embraces their recognition and more network and production companies continue to raise the bar for years to come.”

Creator and Executive Producer, Andrew Ward, added, “As the ARTAS membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gives us great pleasure to showcase our expansion of our shows, talent and hardworking production companies in this year’s broadcast.”

The American Reality Television Awards airs tonight, Thursday, November 17th @ 5pm PT / 8pm ET, and will stream live on MonstersandCritics.com on our dedicated ARTAs page as well as on OUTtv. You can also listen to the awards on reVolver podcasts. To experience the pre-show in the metaverse, be sure to go to ReelMood.com at 3pm PST / 6pm EST, where you’ll also be able to watch the show. To find out more you can also visit TheARTAs.com or text the word ARTAs to 40691 for updates.