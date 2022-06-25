American Idol winner Just Sam releases new music, talks depression issues

Just Sam on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

There have been some huge success stories coming out of American Idol over the years. Names like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood became major stars, and there is a great selection of singers who didn’t even win the show but went on to have success.

However, when it comes to Just Sam, who won the American Idol in Season 18, things were not so easy.

The good news is that she has some new music coming, and her luck might be turning around.

Just Sam talks depression issues after winning American Idol

Just Sam didn’t do well after she won American Idol.

As we previously reported, Just Sam ended up broke just two years after winning the show and she couldn’t afford to make any music.

“I thought it was gonna be easy, just go to the studio, record, put out music,” Sam said. “And that’s not how the world works. That’s not how the industry works. It takes time, it takes money that I don’t have. It takes patience.”

She continued, “I have to pay my rent. I have to make sure that I’m eating every day, which is hard to do.”

She even seemed to take a shot at American Idol when she posted an Instagram photo that talked about “the doors that closed.”

More recently, Sam took to Twitter to reveal her bout with depression.

“Depression is real,” Sam said in response to Mental Health Awareness Month. “And one month of awareness isn’t enough if you ask me. What about the rest of the year?”

Pic credit: @CoJustSam/Twitter

The good news is that she also said she is “kicking this depression’s A**!”

“That’s the thing about me.GOD HAS Me. No Weapon formed against me shall prosper in Jesus name. I’m so grateful to be a child of God,” she wrote. “Knowing that no matter what,God will work it out,THAT KEEPS ME.”

Pic credit: @CoJustSam/Twitter

Just Sam has new music coming for fans

Just Sam is now going by her full name of Samantha Diaz and she is battling depression while finally making some new music.

She has a new song called Pain is Power. The song is written by Sam and Zarah Scully with an upbeat tune.

Lyrics include, “Turn the page/Take away what you can from the past/If it’s meant to be then let it/If you try you won’t regret it/I know that.”

Check out her new song, Pain is Power here on YouTube.

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.