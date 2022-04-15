American Idol welcoming back three alumni to perform on Sunday

Phillip Phillips on American Idol. Pic credit: Fox

American Idol has done a lot to celebrate its 20th anniversary on the air.

This season, Bobby Bones quit the show as the mentor, and the reality series chose to replace him with several faces from the past.

On the most recent episodes, Jimmie Allen and Bebe Rexha – two people who at one time went to audition for American Idol only to fail at the time – showed up to help the new singers.

It was a nice move, since both of those individuals became major stars in the music industry without winning American Idol, giving all the young singers some encouragement.

During Hollywood Week, several big names, including former winners, returned, with Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, and David Cook as three of the mentors for the week.

It isn’t ending either. American Idol is welcoming three former contestants back to sing during the top 20 round.

Three American Idol alums returning to perform

Phillip Phillips, Alejandro Aranda, and Chayce Beckham are all returning to sing during the top 20 episode of American Idol.

In the promo announcing it, Ryan Seacrest said, “Sunday, Idol’s best return for three unforgettable performances.”

Phillip Phillips won American Idol Season 11. His performance of Home in 2012 was the best-selling song in the history of American Idol.

Phillips has released three studio albums, with his debut album The World from the Side of the Moon going platinum. He has sold over 7.5 million digital singles and 2.7 million albums since starting his career.

Aranda, who goes by the stage name Scarypoolparty, was the runner-up on Season 17 of American Idol. He released his debut album, Exit Form, in 2019 and an EP called Doom Hologram in 2020. His most recent release was The Act of Forgiveness in 2021.

Finally, Chayce was the winner last season on American Idol. As a newcomer, he is still working on getting his career going. He had a number one single in 2021 called 23 and a second single the same year called Can’t Do Without Me with Lindsay Ell, which hit 56th on the country airplay charts.

Chayce releases his debut EP, Doin’ It Right, this month.

The Great Idol Reunion is also coming

If you love seeing the American Idol alumni singing, there is another event coming up for fans in May.

On May 2 on ABC, The Great Idol Reunion will air for fans.

The returning names include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler.

They will all sing in duet performances.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.