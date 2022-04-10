American Idol starts voting rounds – here is how you can vote for your favorites

Jordan and Kenedi in American Idol’s duet rounds. Pic credit: ABC

Tonight is the last pre-recorded episode of American Idol before the live episodes start on Monday night.

In tonight’s episode, the contestants went to Hawaii and tried to sway the judges one more time.

However, the judges are only part of the equation.

Tonight is the first night that American Idol fans can vote for their favorites.

How to vote for American Idol singers

The top 24 perform tonight at the Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii for a chance to enter the top 20.

With just 24 singers remaining, it is time for the audience at home to start helping their favorites move on to the finals.

Jimmie Allen and Bebe Rexha will join the show as mentors for the next two nights. After Sunday night’s episode, fans can start to vote and four singers will go home, moving it on to the top 20 and the live shows playing out the rest of the season.

There are three ways to vote for your favorite singers on American Idol.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text. To do the latter, find the singer’s number that you want to vote for and text that number to “21523.” The singer’s numbers will be displayed on tonight’s episode.

Voters have to be 16, and if you vote online, you have to have signed up for an ABC account.

Voting opens tonight as soon as the episode begins at 8/7c on ABC. If you want to vote online, sign up ahead of time to make sure you get in before the website is flooded with votes.

Fans can then vote until 6 a.m. ET on Monday. The voting then reopens at 8/7c on Monday night and once again locks on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. ET.

Fans can also vote for their favorites more than once. Each week, fans can vote 10 times for their favorite contestant via each method. This means you can vote online, on the app, and via text, and cast up to 30 votes each week for your favorite.

The top 24 start tonight

The top 24 is airing on Sunday night from Hawaii, and then the first live episode of the season takes place on Monday night.

All three platinum ticket holders are still in the competition with country singer Huntergirl, soulful Jay Copeland, and TikTok sensation Kenedi Anderson.

Other big names in the competition still include Ava Maybee, the daughter of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer, Virginia Tech football star Dan Marshall, third-generation singer Cadence Baker, Christian Guardino, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent as a teenager, and two former The Voice contestants in Allegra Miles and Mike Parker.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.