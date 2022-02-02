American Idol Season 20 releases out of this world promo

Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry from American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol is about to return for its 20th season and ABC is promoting the season as a huge one.

In the latest promo image, American Idol makes a bold claim.

The new season promises to “discover the best talent in the universe.”

American Idol has out of this world promo art

The new promo art has the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest staring off into space — literally.

Lionel Richie, 72, holds a giant silver flag with American Idol on it and stands with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan behind him. Ryan Seacrest holds an astronaut helmet.

The Earth is seen in the distance behind them and they appear to be on the moon.

The silver color of the flag likely represents the new Platinum Ticket introduced this season, which offers the holder a chance to sit out of a round and watch the performances, safe from elimination.

Check out the promo art here:

American Idol bringing back past contestants as mentors

Bobby Bones announced at the start of January that he was leaving as the mentor for American Idol to take part in a different televisions series.

“There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition,” executive producer Michaels Wolflick said.

This is exciting for long-time American Idol fans, who have a chance to see several popular and talented singers return to the show as a mentor in the 20th season.

“In terms of the contestants, I want to see every one of them come back, way back from the beginning,” Ryan Seacrest said.

”I remember a moment with Clay and Ruben, I want to see Carrie again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moments of success and challenge.”

Add in names like Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, Season 5 runner-up Chris Daughtry, Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery, Season 5 runner-up Kellie Pickler, Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, and Season 8 fan-favorite Adam Lambert, and there is a lot of great singers to choose from.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.