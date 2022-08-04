Amber Portwood’s past behavior played significant role in judge’s decision to revoke custody of son James

Amber’s admissions in her recent tell-all book played a role in a judge’s decision to revoke custody of her son James. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

A judge’s decision to revoke custody of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s son James was influenced by some shocking admissions in her recent tell-all book.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a judge awarded sole custody of 4-year-old James to Amber’s ex and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon.

James will be uprooted from his current home in Indiana, where Amber also resides, to Malibu, California, where he’ll live with Andrew and have overnight visits with Amber.

The ruling has received mixed reactions from Teen Mom OG fans, with some shocked at the verdict after Amber has put in work to better herself in recent months, while others feel that it was too little too late.

Now, according to the ruling made by the custody judge, Amber’s past behavior played a significant role in the judge’s decision to award custody of James to Andrew.

Per the judgment obtained by The Sun, the custody judge referenced Amber’s recent book, So, You’re Crazy Too? in their decision.

In the book, Amber admitted to a previous promiscuous lifestyle that found her pregnant by a heroin addict and going through with an abortion. Amber also disclosed that she had sex with over 40 men and women in her 30 years and detailed her drug abuse issues.

The judgment noted Amber’s troubled past, saying that in the book, she “discusses her significant history of substance abuse, her history of domestic violence, her volatile attitude and propensity for aggression, her extensive mental health issues, her belief that the in-patient facility she attended for anger management should have instead been for drug use.”

The judge continued, “Her fear she will never have overnight parenting time with her son, that she finds herself canceling on her son more often than she would like, and the idea of getting off probation soon concerns her because she will be unwatched and unchecked.”

According to the documents, Amber also exhibited emotionally unstable behavior during deposition and testimony. “Mother was often emotional during the deposition and had to leave the room on several occasions,” the judge mentioned, adding, “Mother demonstrated difficulty regulating her emotions at different points while testifying.”

Amber ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by judge’s custody ruling

Following the ruling, Amber and Andrew each released statements. For his part, Andrew simply said, “We endured the nightmare. Now we get to live the dream.”

On the other hand, Amber chose to focus on the work she’s put in, telling E! News, “I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children.”

After noting that she’s completed everything required of her legally, passing 21 drug tests, and undergoing psychological evaluations, Amber chose to stand firm in her fight.

“If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will,” the mom of two added. “I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.