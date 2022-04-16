Amber Portwood’s loved ones speak out after Andrew Glennon threatens to move James to Malibu

Amber Portwood’s loved ones spoke out after her baby daddy Andrew Glennon filed to move their son to California. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has the support of her loved ones following Andrew Glennon’s attempt to move their son, James, to California.

Amber and Andrew have been battling it out in court in a nasty custody battle. After Amber was arrested for battery in 2019 for allegedly chasing Andrew with a machete while he held James, Andrew received primary custody of their son.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Andrew wants to move James out of Indiana and bring him to Malibu. He also wants to decrease Amber’s visitation time with James and limit her to three 10-hour visits per month, with no overnights.

Amber Portwood’s loved ones speak out following Andrew Glennon’s plan to move James out of Indiana

Now, loved ones close to Amber have spoken out following Andrew’s proposed plan, which was unveiled during a recent custody hearing.

According to one of her loved ones, “Amber wants 50/50 custody so James can have both his parents in his life.”

The source added, “She loves her kids more than anything and sees no reason why her son should be separated from his mother.”

Source says Teen Mom OG star is ‘not the same person’

Amber has a rocky history that includes domestic violence charges, drug abuse, addiction, promiscuity, hidden abortions, and more, as she detailed in her recent book, So, You’re Crazy Too? However, according to those close to her, Amber is a changed woman.

“Amber is not the same person she used to be. She’s been fighting for James for two-and-a-half years and done everything that’s been asked of her,” her loved one added.

Amber and Andrew dated from July 2017 to July 2019. Just six months after their tumultuous split, Amber struck up a new relationship with European native Dimitri Garcia.

Amber and Dimitri’s love affair lasted until January 2021, when the former couple broke it off. Amber has come under fire by Teen Mom OG fans for her choice in men and for putting her love interests before her children, Leah and James.

These days, however, Amber has been working on bettering herself as a mother. As a result, her relationships with her kids have improved. She said of her relationship with her 13-year-old daughter Leah, “We are now at a point that it is a fun relationship.”

