Amber Portwood wants Andrew Glennon to pay her $5,000 for insinuating she ‘hit’ their son James

Amber wants reimbursement for Andrew Glennon’s claims she “hit” their son James. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood wants financial reimbursement in the amount of $5,000 from her ex Andrew Glennon for making untrue allegations about her on social media.

As Monsters and Critics reported last August, Andrew shared an Instagram Story in which he seemingly accused Amber of hitting their 4-year-old son James. He wrote, “You hit your baby boy? …Really?!”

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood: Andrew Glennon ‘violated the law’ by alleging she ‘hit’ their son James

Now, Amber insists that Andrew’s post “violated the law,” and she wants to be reimbursed for his false allegations.

The most recent court filing from Amber indicates that Andrew’s Instagram Story post was in violation of the law by “posting negative allegations about a parent on online forums, which is harmful to the parties’ child.”

The allegations to which Amber referred happened last summer after Amber alerted Andrew that James had a “sore on the inside his lip.” Next, Amber’s filing claimed, “After the parenting time exchange at 7:53 p.m. Father accused Mother of hitting James in their communication.”

The statement continued, “Less than 30 minutes later…Father made an Instagram post that stated, ‘You hit your baby boy? …Really?!”

Amber wants Andrew to be held in contempt of court and wants reimbursed $5,000 for her attorney’s fees, and she’s giving him 90 days to pay up.

Amber was ‘distraught’ over Andrew’s allegations

Last summer, when a fan rudely demanded that Andrew elaborate on his Instagram Story about hitting a baby boy, he got rude right back. “Spill the tea or shut the f**k up,” read the DM from Andrew’s follower to which he replied, “Go f**k [yourself] and drink your own tea……made out of your own children. Big go f**k yourself from over here.”

Shortly after the incident, sources close to Amber’s family spoke on her behalf and reported that she was “distraught” over Andrew’s allegations. “There’s zero truth to it. She’s heartbroken that anyone could think she would ever hurt a child,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Later, Andrew shared another message to his Instagram Stories that many took to be related to the incident. It read, “Here’s the beauty. Justice will prevail. Losses will accumulate. As time does perspire.”

Amber and Andrew have been broken up since 2019, after she was arrested for domestic battery. Shortly afterward, Andrew filed for custody of James, and the exes have been battling it out ever since.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere later this year.