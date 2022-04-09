Amber Portwood talks daughter Leah’s awareness of her past, improved relationships with Gary and Kristina

Amber Portwood said her daughter Leah is aware of her mental illnesses, and they’ve repaired their relationship. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has finally reached a happy place in her relationship with her daughter Leah as well as her ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina.

Amber has a tumultuous history that includes drug abuse and addiction, domestic violence, and jail time, all of which she recently wrote about in her book, So, You’re Crazy Too?

Because of her rough past and absence in Leah’s life, Amber has struggled to form a solid relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Gary.

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG talks improved relationship with daughter Leah

However, Amber recently shared that things are looking up for her as far as her relationship with Leah is concerned.

“We are now at a point that it is a fun relationship,” Amber told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We’re not what people think anymore. She needed her time. She needed to understand and cope with my past.”

Amber shared that things have shifted for the better since Teen Mom OG viewers last watched her and Leah’s relationship play out on TV.

“She ended up coming to me and saying, ‘I will never judge you.’ I said, ‘I’m glad you said that because I don’t want you to judge anyone. I want you to have an open mind,'” Amber divulged. “My daughter is so amazingly smart and a beautiful person.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Amber’s getting along with Gary and Kristina these days

Not only are things looking bright between Amber and Leah, but Amber’s co-parenting relationships with Gary and Kristina have improved too. So much so that Amber considers herself and Gary to be “friends” these days.

Amber also had nice things to say about Kristina, which is a stark contrast to their former co-parenting relationship. “[Gary] has a great wife. It’s kind of amazing when we’re all together,” Amber said.

“James thinks of them as an uncle and aunt. [Gary and Kristina’s daughter] Emilee treats [James] like a brother. It’s amazing to see,” Amber revealed of her 3-year-old son James, whom she shares with her ex, Andrew Glennon.

Amber, whose merchandise line Portwood AF was recently pulled, made it clear that whenever she dates someone new, they have to be okay with her family dynamic in order for things to work between them.

“Whenever I get into a relationship, they’ll have to be okay with the blended family,” she told the outlet.

Amber’s book details some of her checkered past — including hidden pregnancies, abortion, suicide attempts, and promiscuity — and she’s aware that Leah may eventually read it but doesn’t think her daughter would be embarrassed by her mom’s book.

“Leah knows a couple of things. She’s aware of what my mental illnesses are and that is a big step,” Amber revealed.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.