Amber Portwood claps back after troll mocks her for befriending a squirrel, insinuates she has no friends

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has befriended a squirrel and she clapped back at a troll who mocked their friendship.

Amber faces a lot of scrutinies over her choices and one of her latest posts, unsurprisingly, stirred up some tension.

The Teen Mom OG veteran took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to share that she recently made friends with an unlikely creature.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood introduces her rodent friend Spunky to her followers

“Instagram, meet Spunky 🐿 my little squirrel friend!” Amber posted, along with a pic of Spunky with his paw clenching her finger and thumb as the furry creature looked up at her, standing on its hind legs. Amber added text that read, “meet spunky.”

The 31-year-old MTV star explained how her relationship with the rodent came about.

“Spunky and his family come to visit with me on my patio, and it’s just the cutest thing ever,” Amber told her fans.

“Sometimes, squirrels are easier than people 🤷🏻‍♀️ And spunky never fails to put a smile on my face!” she added.

Amber then told her followers that she’s been looking at new houses and will miss Spunky and his family if she moves.

“I have been looking around at new places, and if I move, I am going to really miss him and his family,” Amber concluded her caption.

Amber Portwood claps back at troll who implies she has no friends

One of Amber’s followers commented with a snarky remark that caught Amber’s attention.

“Oh so you DO have a friend!?!?” the troll’s comment read.

Amber responded to her troll and kept things civil but not before getting in a jab in the form of a hashtag.

“@kalbfus5711 yeah isn’t he cute🤗,” Amber replied. “I can’t say the same for the rest of my friends but they are pretty cool😉 have a good day #Karen 😊”

Over on Reddit, Teen Mom OG fan discussed Amber’s newfound relationship with her pet rodent.

Teen Mom OG viewers bash Amber Portwood for befriending a squirrel

“I hope spunky doesn’t just drop by whenever he wants, you know Amber can’t even handle her daughter doing that,” one Redditor wrote, mocking Amber’s broken relationship with her daughter, Leah.

“Spunky better make a GD appointment before he casually drops in!” another quipped.

Going along with the joke, another Teen Mom OG viewer commented, “Hopefully he calls first…”

“Her live IG rants would be so much better if Spunky joined in,” joked another Redditor, mocking Amber’s often profanity-laden Instagram Lives.

This season on Teen Mom OG, viewers watched as Amber walked off stage (yet again) during the reunion episode.

Teen Mom OG viewers weren’t happy with Dr. Drew allowing Amber to continually “victimize” herself like they feel she has for so long.

These days, Amber has been busy promoting her new book, So, You’re Crazy Too?, and her new line of merchandise, PortwoodAF.

Amber will make an appearance on the new spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, alongside past and present cast members, premiering next month on MTV.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.