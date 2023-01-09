All new TLC show MILF Manor promises shocking twist — Check out the trailer

TLC fans can get excited for an all-new show called MILF Manor. Pic credit: TLC

A brand new TLC show is premiering at the end of this week and promises to bring the drama and one wild twist.

MILF Manor follows eight moms who have decided to leave home for the chance to find a love connection with men half their age. However, they are met with a twist early on.

The hot moms will be living together at a villa in Mexico during their search for love, and the anticipated new show looks nothing short of dramatic with beautiful backdrops.

There is an official trailer out for MILF Manor that shows viewers just enough to get fans excited, but not enough to give away the twist.

These women have left their comfort zones in search of love in an unconventional way after being unsuccessful with more traditional routes.

Reality TV lovers should buckle up for what looks like a very entertaining new show that will throw a bombshell at the ladies quickly that could change the course of what they thought they were getting themselves into.

Watch the trailer for new TLC show MILF Manor

In the trailer, several private interviews with the seasoned women of the show are shown, where they talk about what led them to earn their spot on the show.

Whether it was life’s curve balls, “do me” vibes, interest in the energy of younger men, or the desire to be with younger men who don’t care about age, each MILF has her own reason for trying to find love on the show.

The preview shows the women going on different dates while not revealing what the men look like — except for their chiseled abs. It also shows them getting to know each other around a poolside bar before the trailer cuts to tease the twist.

The MILFs are shown standing on one side of an area and the men appear on the other side behind a curtain where just their figures are seen. As the curtain comes up, audible gasps and one hot mom saying, “What the hell,” can be heard.

MILF Manor trailer viewers have been speculating about the twist

There are a number of ideas as to what the MILF Manor twist might be, however, show anticipators seem to have one idea more solidly in their minds.

In the comments of the YouTube trailer, many viewers landed to give their take on what the curveball could be.

The top-running idea is that “the reveal is it’s their own kids.”

Another (more offbeat) notion gave a shoutout to rapper Yung Gravy, who is a notorious MILF lover, and said he should make an appearance for ratings.

MILF Manor premieres January 15 at 10/9c on TLC.