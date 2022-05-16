Alina Shaimardanova says she’s ‘grateful for every moment’ with Steven Johnston

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Alina Shaimardanova said she was “grateful for every moment” with her husband, Steven Johnston. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched Alina Shaimardanova’s troubled relationship with Steven Johnston evolve into marriage during Season 3 of the hit spinoff.

Alina appears to have put any past transgressions behind her because she recently shared a heartfelt post featuring Steven where she claimed to be “grateful for every moment” with him.

The post featured two photos of the young couple in an embrace where they looked happily at each other.

Alina Shaimardanova shared loving photos with her 90 Day Fiance husband, Steven Johnston

22-year-old Alina shared two pictures with her over 75k Instagram followers that featured her and her now-husband Steven enjoying each other’s company.

Both photos were of Steven and Alina in front of a woodsy backdrop looking into each other’s eyes. In both images, Alina had a big smile on her face and appeared to be laughing in the second one.

Alina wrote a meaningful caption for the un-geotagged post that read, “Grateful for every moment that I spend with you.”

Steven Johnston had several transgressions against Alina Shaimardanova

During his time on The Other Way, Steven displayed problematic behavior that involved transgressions against Alina.

When Steven and Alina were trying to figure out their relationship within their three months in Turkey, Steven admitted some heartbreaking things to Alina.

Steven, a devout Mormon, revealed that he was not a virgin and actually had sex with several women and made out with many more. He admitted that he had sex with a woman while Alina had thought they were exclusive.

Steven still expected Alina to maintain her chastity, and she ultimately forgave him and agreed to adhere to his Mormon beliefs.

During the Tell All for Other Way, Steven divulged that he wanted a threesome with Alina and that he had uncontrollable sexual urges. He said that during one of their fights, he started talking to nine different women online and sent them inappropriate sexual messages.

Alina forgave Steven again, which shocked and dismayed her castmates and 90 Day fans.

Since then, the couple has not appeared within the 90 Day franchise but has been putting up a loving social media front. Through their YouTube channel, they let fans know that they are living in Turkey together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.