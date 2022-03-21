90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Steven shows off gorgeous wife Alina, says ‘I love being married’

Steven Johnson shared an appreciation post to his wife Alina Shaimardanova on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Young 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova have overcome a lot of adversity to get to where they are today, which is happily married and living together in Turkey.

Steven has been so happy with the way his marriage has been going that he shared a tribute post on Instagram to Alina where he gushed, “I love being married.”

Alina looked stunning in the photo Steven posted of the two of them.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Steven Johnston posted a tribute message to Alina Shaimardanova

In an appreciation post to Alina, Steven stated how much he has enjoyed being married and thanked Alina for a number of things that meant a lot to him.

Steven chose to post a selfie picture of him and Alina smiling together and began the caption by saying, “I love being married [star-eyed emoji].”

He continued, “Alina thank you for being true. Thank you for being my wife. Thank you for everything you do for me. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being you! Thank you for never giving up. Thank you for striving toward your goals. Thank you for supporting me to accomplish my goals.”

Steven went on to press, “You’re my moonlight because you reflect all that is good and beautiful in my life. You are my wifey wife because I choose you & you choose me. You are my [Russian expression] because you’re a cute pie. I love you.”

Steven Johnston has a history of betraying Alina Shaimardanova’s trust

Devout Mormon Steven insisted that Alina stay a virgin before marriage even though he broke the vow of chastity several times over.

Alina was hurt when she found this out, but what hurt her even more is that Steven told her he was talking to other girls and had sex with one while Alina considered them to be exclusive.

She chose to forgive him and press on with the marriage but things fell apart again at the Tell All when Steven admitted to stepping out on their relationship again.

This time, Steven said that he sent sexually suggestive messages to nine different women. Furthermore, he plugged his desire for a threesome with Alina and said that he has sexual urges as the reason for his betrayal.

Alina forgave him again and has been helping him repent for his actions.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.