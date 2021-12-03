90 Day Fiance fans react to Steven admitting he’s been sending sexual messages to women outside his marriage

90 Day Fiance viewers attacked Steven on social media for the sexual transgressions he admitted to during the upcoming Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

During the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Steven revealed that a fight between himself and Alina caused him to respond to nine different women who had sent him sexually suggestive messages.

He went on to say that he encouraged them to send racy photos and that he sent them back a photo of himself with his tongue sticking out, talking about how he doesn’t have practice with it.

Steven and Alina are newlyweds and 90 Day Fiance fans saw them tie the knot on the finale episode. Alina was grappling with her trust issues with Steven because he had been with women before when they were supposed to be exclusive, but she decided to forgive him and move forward.

90 Day Fiance viewers who saw the preview clip detailing Steven’s transgressions jumped onto social media to bash him and share their opinions.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers laid into Steven’s Johnston’s transgressions against Alina

All the most popular 90 Day Fiance fan pages on Instagram went wild over what Steven admitted to. There were memes made about Steven and the things he said and many fan pages shared clips of his explanation and shredded him with their captions.

@90dayharvestusd posted part of the video clip and added a banner to the top of it saying, “Steven is a f**kboi.”

They added the caption, “Steven has too much sexual energy? Threesome? Encouraging women to sext? I can’t even begin to process all this.”

@90daytakeaway reposted the preview and made it into a meme saying, “Tell me you sext other girls when you’re married without telling me you sext other girls when you’re married.”

@truecrime_jankie made a meme of a still photo of Steven sticking his tongue out saying, “I got boobs in my DM…. I want to do threesome!!! I have urges, I send my tongue to women on SM. I told them how sexy they are.”

Below that, they made a collage of reaction faces from the other cast members.

@mommysaysbadwordslive reposted the preview clip and added the caption, “@alina.otherway baby girl, you are sooooo much better than this creep.”

Alina Shaimardanova will have to decide what to do with Steven’s urges and infidelity

Alina and Steven have only been married a few months and her worst fears are coming true. She decided to ignore all the red flags and commit to marrying Steven which means their relationship is not as easy to end if she wants to go that route.

Alina is only twenty years old and went against the advice of her friends and family to be with Steven, only to have all their cautions show up valid.

Alina is now faced with a serial disrespectful husband, who she is not even in the same country as, so she will have to do some soul searching.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.