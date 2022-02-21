90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Steven and Alina explain why they’re living in Turkey instead of Russia

Alina and Steven Johnston are still together. Pic credit: AlinaOtherway/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Alina Shaimardanova and Steven Johnston are still together and currently residing in Turkey much to the surprise of many. The pair shared their relationship during Season 3 of the show and after some surprising revelations about Steven, viewers warned Alina not to marry him.

Steven came off as a devout Mormon during the early stages of the show and made it clear that he wanted Alina to practice abstinence until they tied the knot. Soon enough it was revealed that Steven was not the virgin he pretended to be.

Steven confessed to being intimate with at least four women and made out with many more.

Despite the red flags, Alina ultimately decided to marry him in Turkey, with plans for them to move to Russia when the borders reopened. However, the pair have changed their plans since the show ended and have decided to stay in Tukey and make it their home.

Steven and Alina explain why they’re living in Turkey

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple recently shared a life update on YouTube and explained why they are not living in Russia.

In the video, Steven and Alina answered questions from their followers and people were curious about why the married couple have now settled in Turkey.

“We’re not in Russia because when we got here in Turkey, things got a little complicated, we kinda got stuck here,” explained Steven – who then noted that after being stuck in the country they realized how much they like it.

“It’s very beautiful. We have mountains--which is very important for me coming from Salt Lake City,” said Steven.

He continued, “We have the sea and just the combination of those things, together with the high quality of life and low cost of living, it’s a really good place for us.”

Steven Johnston says Alina’s family loves him

Steven certainly did not win over the viewers on The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way after his treatment of Alina. However, it appears his behavior did not affect his relationship with her parents.

While doing the YouTube Q &A, the couple was asked about their relationship with each other’s families and Steven’s answer was surprising.

During their appearance on the show, Alina’s mother called Steven out for his behavior after Alina detailed his sexual transgressions, but it seems the two have come a long way since then.

Alina revealed that they recently went on a trip to Greece with her mom and Steven’s mom and things went well.

“Our moms met the first time together in person and they really liked each other,” she confessed.

“We have awesome family relationships. Her family loves me, my family loves her,” added Steven.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.