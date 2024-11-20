Alexis Bellino and John Janssen return to where they first met in celebration of one-year anniversary

If you placed a bet on Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s relationship not making it to the one-year mark, it’s time to pay up because the couple has beaten the odds.

John and Alexis just celebrated their one-year anniversary, and The Real Housewives of Orange County star wants the world to know it.

She posted a sweet message on social media, teasing their upcoming wedding when she’ll finally be Mrs. Janssen.

The couple returned to the place where they first met, or as some could call it the scene of the crime, a popular OC eatery known as The Quiet Woman.

The restaurant has been a major topic of conversation this season, and it’s not just linked to Alexis and John’s love story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Shannon Beador also has a history with the place, and the business garnered backlash for a shady social media post in which it seemingly pledged allegiance to Alexis.

That shady move might have cost them the patronage of Shannon Beador, but they’ll always have Johnny J and Alexis.

RHOC’s Alexis Bellino and John Janssen celebrate one year together

Believe it or not, Alexis and her man have officially been together for one year, and it won’t be long before they walk down the aisle.

The RHOC star posted a photo from their first anniversary celebration, which was spent with friends at The Quite Woman restaurant.

The photo showed the group sitting around a table, smiling for the snap, with the happy couple in the middle.

“@johnwjanssen Where it all began one year ago @thequietwomancdm,” noted Alexis on Instagram. “Who would have thought we’d ever meet in life??? And within the next two years, I’d your wife.”

Alexis also posted other photos of her and John in the slide, including their recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and photos from their ninth-month anniversary when John proposed.

Alexis is ready to ‘forever be Mrs Janssen’

The RHOC star expressed amazement at how far she and John have come, from first being friends to being engaged.

Alexis also hinted at the brutal backlash they’ve received since going public with their romance, claiming that being with John is easy despite the drama surrounding him.

Speaking of backlash, it’s the very reason why the comment section on Alexis’s Instagram posts, including her anniversary message, has been restricted.

However, the couple does not let any of that affect their romance.

“Even through all the struggles, the devil is throwing our way every minute. None of that matters,” wrote the 47-year-old. “God is on the throne. I can’t wait to forever be Mrs. Janssen. I love you, Johnny. #oneyearanniversary ❤️❤️❤️#weddingcomingsoon.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 3 airs Thursday, November 21, at 9/8c on Bravo.