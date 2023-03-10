Alexei Brovarnik shares heartfelt message for Loren Brovarnik in honor of International Women’s Day

90 Day Fiance star Alexei Brovarnik paid tribute to his wife, Loren Brovarnik, on International Women’s Day.

Earlier this week, women around the globe were honored on the holiday aimed at celebrating their achievements.

Alexei (Alex) was sure to pay tribute to Loren with an adorable shout-out on Instagram.

Alex shared a carousel of photos of Loren in the post. One included Loren sipping a drink, another was a fresh-faced photo of Loren relaxing on the couch, and the third depicted Loren asleep in the passenger’s seat of the car while Alex snapped a selfie.

In his caption, Alex honored his wife of eight years, as well as all women around the world.

“I know it’s a day late but I want to tell you that I love and appreciate you and that you are the best thing that ever happened to me so happy international women’s day to you @lorenbrovarnik and all the women of the world !” Alex captioned the share, adding hashtags that read #teambrovarnik and #march8.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s love story

Alex and Loren met in Alex’s native Israel in 2013 and got married in 2015. 90 Day Fiance viewers watched their second wedding ceremony play out on TLC, which took place in Israel.

Since then, the fan-favorite couple has welcomed three children: sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 1, and daughter Ariel, 6 months.

Alex and Loren’s popularity on the 90 Day Fiance franchise garnered them their own spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days just wrapped its second season on TLC and Discovery+. Season 2 followed Loren’s pregnancy with Ariel and featured her birth during the finale episode.

Not only did their fans watch them navigate becoming parents to three under 3, but Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days viewers also witnessed the tensions among Loren and her family.

Loren’s family tensions played out during Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Alex and Loren have considered moving to Israel, at least temporarily, while their kids are still young. This idea didn’t sit well with Loren’s parents, and eventually, she and her mom, Marlene, stopped speaking to each other.

Loren and Marlene eventually made up when Marlene and Loren’s sister, Rebecca, made a surprise appearance at her baby shower. Although it looked like the ladies squashed their beef, Loren hasn’t made any mention of her family on social media as of late.

Perhaps Loren and Alex are reserving any family drama for a future season of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — stay tuned to find out if Season 3 is in the works.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.