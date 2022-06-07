Alayah Benavidez reveals if she’d return to Bachelor in Paradise

Alayah Benavidez got a small taste of paradise on the summer spinoff’s seventh season. Pic credit: @alayahbenavidez/Instagram

Alayah Benavidez debuted on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber.

Alayah was at the center of drama in Peter’s season, but when she returned to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, she didn’t get nearly as much time to make an impression.

Now, Alayah has revealed if she wants to go on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Alayah Benavidez answers fan’s question about Bachelor in Paradise

Alayah Benavidez took to Instagram to allow fans to tell or ask her anything.

One fan wanted to know if Alayah would be going to Bachelor in paradise for season 8.

Alayah kept her answer clear and concise, writing, “Absolutely not.”

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Alayah appeared late in the journey.

Alayah arrived with a group of women who mingled with the existing cast members at an exclusive party. Still, Alayah could not make any substantial connections with the men on the island.

While Alayah’s time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 wasn’t very eventful, the season did produce several couples.

At the end of the season, three couples got engaged, including Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, who are still together, and Riley Christan and Maurissa Gunn called off their engagement.

Other couples formed from the season and still going strong are Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, recently engaged Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin, Chris Conran and Alana Milne, and BIP villains Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

Alayah Benavidez opens up about mental health

For Mental Health Awareness month, Alayah took time to get vulnerable about her mental health experiences.

Alayah shared two photos of herself, one in a somber mood and one in a happier mood.

Alayah began her caption by writing, “This mental health awareness month I’m never sure how much to share. I love being the happy light hearted person people can turn to when they need a friend or an escape from all of the drama in the world. I love seeking adventure and seeing the beauty in life and being thankful for every day and always saying yes to a new experience. But some days are hard guys.

Listing out hardships, Alayah wrote, “It’s hard to turn to friends I know are fighting their own battles because they’ve told me so. It’s hard finding the motivation to get off the couch or even eat. It’s hard to be happy when you feel like you don’t know your purpose and feel like you don’t even know who you are anymore. And there’s been a few of those hard days that almost broke me and I’m proud to have moved past them and finally be healing and putting myself first.”

Alayah concluded her caption, “But I don’t want you to ever think that you’re alone on those bad days. That just because everyone is posting happy faces means no one else is hurting. We live in a time where we glorify healing but not hurting, where we feel comfortable sharing our come ups but not our rock bottoms. Mental Health is a difficult subject for a lot of people, myself included. But if you’ve been in those hard times and made your way out, or if you’re in them right now and trying. I just want you to know I’m proud of you and you’re not alone.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.