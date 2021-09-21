Alaskan Bush People: Raiven Adams shares cute video of River dancing

Raiven shows off her dance moves with River. Pic credit: Pic credit:@raiv3n_mari3/Instagram

Raiven Adams from the Alaskan Bush People recently shared a heartwarming video of her and her son, River.

Raiven has only just reunited with Bear Brown, but the family of three is working on themselves and loving the time spent together.

Raiven and River were all giggles

While dancing around to Erica Padilla’s song, Make It To Me, the toddler was all smiles. Raiven cradled her son in her arms as she spun him about.

Alaskan Bush People fans enjoyed watching the mother and son duo. One avid supporter shared, “I can’t get over how he looks at you pure love and trust.”

While another Alaskan Bush People fan wrote, “such a trusting and loving relationship between mother and son…he is getting soooo big now.”

But a hater snuck into the post and wrote a pretty confusing message which read, “Give him fruits and vegetables. You are awful. Quit trying to hurt family when all we try to do is help.”

Raiven Adams received a lot of love, clapped back at haters

Raiven addressed the troll, saying, “He literally eats fruits and vegetables 24/7. It’s in a ton of my videos.”

In a second video, Raiven shared the mean comment with the text, “Huh” written over it.

A follower asked if the mean comment came from a family member, but Raiven said, “Lol no way anyone on either side of the family would comment this makes no sense.”

Raiven and Bear are a couple again

Raiven has had a lot going on in her personal life. Back in April, she and Bear split for the third time, but the couple announced that they were back on and working on their relationship in early August.

The Alaskan Bush People duo revealed that they made a conscious effort to keep their life more private and away from the prying eyes of social media.

Bear solidified the reunion by posting a shout out of his own, saying, “The most beautiful lady I’ve ever seen! ❤️”

Since then, both Raiven and Bear have been posting positive messages on their respective social media accounts.

The Alaskan Bush People are back for a whole new season

Season 13 will be an emotional one for the entire Wolf Pack, thanks to the sudden loss of Billy Brown. In the premiere, episode fans watched as the entire Brown family worked towards their dream of being sustainable.

Billy’s last few weeks will be featured on the first few episodes, with his goal being to teach his children the importance of family.

It looks as if Bear has headed the lesson and is happily moving on with Raiven and their son.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday 8/7c on Discovery.