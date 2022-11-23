Alaskan Bush People: Matt Brown shares uplifting update with fans as he plans more adventures

Matt Brown has been distant from the rest of the Brown family, but his hopes remain high as he looks at the positive side of life. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People’s Brown family has surely experienced their fair share of heartache over the last few years — but that hasn’t stopped brother Matt Brown from looking for the silver lining.

As longtime Alaskan Bush People fans know, the Brown family was rocked by the sudden death of their father and patriarch, Billy Brown, in February 2021.

He passed after suffering a fatal seizure at the family’s ranch in Washington.

In addition to Billy’s tragic death, the family remains at odds with one of their own, and Matt has kept his distance in recent years despite living closer to his family than ever.

Matt has faced some intense demons, including alcohol and substance abuse issues. His addiction has led to a couple of separate stints in rehab and he even opted to stay back in California when the family made their final move to Washington.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite his best intentions of putting his sobriety first, Matt found himself at odds with his family after making accusations claiming the production team had given him and his family drugs, as well as claiming his late father had withheld more than $300,000 from him.

Although there doesn’t seem to be a resolution in sight when it comes to their ongoing family issues, Matt is keeping his chin up and recently shared a sentimental message with his fans and followers online.

Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown shares inspirational message with fans and followers

Matt no longer appears on Alaskan Bush People. Following his claims against production, continued conflict with his family, and accusations of sexual assault back in 2018, Matt departed the show.

However, he continues to keep up quite the presence on social media. Boasting a modest 232K followers on Instagram, Matt shares various facets of his life with those who tune in.

In a recent post, Matt shared a video of himself and provided followers with an uplifting update on how he sets his days up for success.

“I’ve made my bed, I’m about to do lunch, I’ve already had one cup of coffee,” he explained before adding that he tries to remember to do those three things each day to set the tone for his activities.

“If I make my bed, I’ve accomplished the first task of the day. And if I accomplish one thing, I can accomplish the next,” he noted.

Matt credits eating with helping him concentrate and ‘be present’

Matt continued to inspire his followers by sharing why remembering to eat is such a crucial part of his day.

“Eating’s good because it turns on those little things in our brain that help us concentrate, help us problem solve, and be present,” he stated before adding that he limits his caffeine because it has the tendency to up his anxiety.

Matt signed off with his signature tagline encouraging his fans to “never give up, never surrender.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.