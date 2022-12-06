Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown shares emotional message about Billy Brown on his 70th birthday

Bear Brown shares a sentimental post on what would have been his dad’s 70th birthday. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown took a moment to celebrate the love he still feels for his father, Billy Brown, on what would have been his 70th birthday.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Billy Brown died suddenly following a fatal seizure while at the family’s ranch in Washington back in February 2022.

The devastating loss of their patriarch shook the Brown family, including mother Ami.

Though Billy had been battling health issues, including previous seizures for quite some time, his death was still untimely.

Following his passing, the Brown family has been relatively open with their fans, followers, and the show’s viewers surrounding how each of them was managing their grief.

For his part, Bear talks openly about his dad through social media, and in a recent post, Bear poured out his love for his beloved “Da” once again.

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown remembers father Billy Brown on what would have been his 70th birthday

Taking to his Instagram, Bear shared a carousel of photos that included dear memories with his dad, Billy.

In the first shot, Billy stood in solitude, surrounded by lush green trees and grass next to a picnic table. Though it’s unclear what he was watching, Billy looked relaxed.

The second picture featured Billy driving a motorboat along with the family’s beloved dog.

Another two photos of Billy followed before Bear included the final snap in which “I love you Da” had been written into the snow.

In the caption’s post, Bear told his followers why this day was such a special one for him and got real about the depth of his grief.

“I miss him so much!” Bear’s caption read, in part. “The pain of loss has not gotten any easier, not a single day goes by that I don’t think about him!”

Bear concluded the post by speaking directly to his dad and shared that he hopes his father would be proud of him.

“The worlds not as bright without you!” he continued.

While Bear grieves his father’s passing birthday, he’s also dealing with yet another separation from his wife, Raiven Brown.

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2022, has had a rocky road in recent months. During a specific rough patch, Bear was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Ultimately the couple reconciled and even announced even more exciting news in May that they’re currently expecting their second child together.

However, just days ago, Raiven took to her Instagram Stories informing her followers that she and Bear have separated again and have made plans to co-parent both of their children once their youngest is born.

“I am putting my health and my children first,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Bear has yet to weigh in on their most recent split.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.