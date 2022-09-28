Alana Milne brings the drama in black dress and gloves

Alana Milne appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Alana Milne was feeling classy in her recent glamorous photoshoot.

Alana originally appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with lead Matt James.

She then went on to have a brief but memorable appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Alana and her boyfriend Chris Conran were called out by their fellow BIP cast mates on the island after it had seemed they were already in a pre-established relationship before coming on the show.

Alana and Chris experienced a lot of harsh online backlash after their Bachelor in Paradise appearance, leading them to make statements about mental health.

Despite the scrutiny, Alana and Chris have remained a couple.

Alana still has a fan base with which she often shares her fashionable and skin-baring photos, such as her latest all-black ensemble.

Alana Milne poses in strapless black dress and sparkling jewelry

Alana Milne took to Instagram to share four photos from her photoshoot with her 30.1k followers.

In the opening shot, Alana laid backward and closed her eyes in her black gloves and busty strapless black dress.

Alana’s elegant jewelry was visible and included pearl necklaces, gold earrings, and pearl and gold bracelets over her dramatic black gloves.

In the second photo, Alana leaned against a set of white stairs and looked down, showing her dark smokey eye makeup.

Alana’s gloves included ruffles, giving the look some volume as her long hair hung straight down.

In the fourth photo, Alana struck a pose with one hand on a step and the other arm behind her head.

Alana’s black heels could also be seen slightly in the corner of the photo.

In the final photo of the slide, Alana placed a gloved hand on her hair as she gave a fierce look at the camera with her shining rings and bracelet showing over her gloves.

Alana geotagged the post in Downtown Salt Lake City and captioned the post, “miss scarlett in the ballroom with the candlestick.”

Chris Conran calls Alana Milne a ‘babe’

Alana received many positive comments under her glamourous post, including from several Bachelor Nation stars.

Chris Conran also showed love to his girlfriend with a sweet comment.

Chris wrote, “Hi I love you and you’re such a babe.” Alana expressed her love for Chris in her reply.

Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Other comments included, ‘Yes just yes to all of it,” “Stunning,” and “Obsessed with you.”

