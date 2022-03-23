Alabama Barker and Jodie Woods are the new Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

Fans noticed how similar Jodie Woods and Alabama Barker look to Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods in a recent photo. Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Travis Barker’s daughter has befriended the little sister of a well-known woman throughout the KarJennfer family — though she isn’t favored by the family anymore.

Alabama Barker has been hanging out with Jodie Woods, Jordyn Woods’s younger sister. Alabama shared photos of the two on Instagram that reminded fans of Jordyn Woods’s expired friendship with Kylie Jenner.

Alabama recently exchanged her blonde locks for a neon blue that stands out in every photo she’s shared so far. In her post with Jodie, she’s seen wearing a flesh-toned mesh corset and black sunglasses, her hair making the largest statement.

Jodie wore a white shirt and tan puffer jacket while accessorizing with a white purse.

Alabama Barker and Jodie Woods compared to Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

Alabama’s Instagram post soon made it onto Reddit, where user ml16519 wrote, “Jodie Woods (Jordyn’s little sisters) and Alabama Barker hanging out. Blue hair is giving me major Kylie and Jordyn vibes.”

The resemblance between the two girls is almost uncanny, especially considering Alabama is not directly related to the KarJenner family.

A top comment on the post reads, “‘Is this f*****g play about us?’ – Kylie and Jordyn right now.”

Pic credit: u/totallycalledla-a/Reddit

Reddit users weren’t the only fans who noticed the similarities between the two girls, as several comments on Alabama’s Instagram post pointed it out as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans react to photos of Alabama Barker and Jodie Woods

Alabama’s post of the “I.T. girls” gained a lot of attention almost immediately.

While many fans commented a mix of the heart-eyes emoji, fire emoji, and other emojis, some were quick to recognize the similarities between the two sets of friends.

Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

One user simply wrote, “Kylie and Jordan??”

Another said, “It’s like Kylie & Jordy all over again.”

One user asked, “Why is it look like the old Kylie and Jordyn?”

Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Others simply complimented the girls, one user writing, “I love this duo [blue butterfly emoji]” while others complimented Alabama’s hair and sent their love to the two.

Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Although the similarities are unmistakable, fans are hopeful that these two friends won’t have the same falling out that Kylie and Jordyn did.

Kylie and Jordyn were best friends for a long time until it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn. Although Khloe has since said that women shouldn’t be facing the backlash of cheating men, at the time, Jordyn Woods faced immense backlash from the family and fans alike.

As a result, Kylie and Jordyn are no longer best friends.