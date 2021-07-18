AEW has a chance to bring in some Jersey Shore talent thanks to Zack Clayton Carpinello

Zack Clayton Carpinello and JWoww from Jersey Shore. Pic credit: @zackclayton/Instagram

Zack Clayton Carpinello has been a fixture in front of Jersey Shore fans, but he is also trying to build his name in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

AEW has been working on building its brand since it started airing on TNT, the first true alternative to WWE since WCW went out of business 20 years ago.

The company has broken the 1 million viewer mark more than once and fans are finding something new in the world of professional wrestling to latch onto.

AEW has also had no problem with bringing in celebrities to help them lure in mainstream viewers, hoping they will love the show enough to stick around and become fans.

Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Sammy Hagar, and more have graced the screen on AEW Dynamite and now the company has a huge chance to bring in some Jersey Shore fans as well.

Zack Clayton is All Elite

Zack Clayton Carpinello is engaged to Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Under the name Zack Clayton, he is also a professional wrestler trying to make his mark in AEW.

However, many AEW fans have never heard of Zack Carpinello since he only appears on the Internet shows for the company and has not appeared on AEW Dynamite, the TNT show that airs on Wednesday nights.

Zack Clayton worked a match on AEW Elevation on April 7, 2021, losing to 10 of the Dark Order. In January, he worked two matches on AEW Dark, losing to Sonny Kiss in one and in a 10-man match against The Dark Order in another.

In 2020, Zack wrestled on two episodes of AEW Dark, losing to Colt Cabana in September and to Q.T. Marshall in May.

With a record of 0-4 in singles action and 0-1 in multi-man matches, he still has a way to go. However, Zack has a chance to bring something to AEW no one else can.

He can bring in his Jersey Shore fiancee as a cross-promotional opportunity for AEW.

Zack Carpinello puts wrestling above all else

Zack Clayton Carpinello has gained fans outside of wrestling thanks to his relationship with JWoww. However, that is not his focus right now.

“I was a professional wrestler first,” Zack said. “That was my first love for seven years before other things. That’s what I want to do. That’s still in me. That’s my goal. The other things help. You can do other things outside of wrestling and still be successful.”

Zack also talked about another reality TV star who moved into wrestling, Real World’s Mike Mizanin who later became WWE Champion, The Miz.

“He used it the other way. He was on TV first and became a wrestler,” Zack said. “I was and am a wrestler first. I always tell people that. It’s always what I want to be and focus on.”

While he hasn’t appeared for AEW as much as he wanted, it was more because of COVID-19 restrictions than anything. However, he wants to try to appear more and credited AEW with sticking with him as he tries to build something.

“AEW did a fantastic job during the shutdown and did new things and bounced back,” Zack said. “Touring is starting again. It’s a new kick, which I think everyone needs to get pro wrestling back and sports back and entertainment back and life back in general.”

Will AEW bring in JWoww?

While AEW has been working with Zack Clayton, there has been no word on whether he could end up on AEW Dynamite with a possible appearance of his fiancee JWoww by his side.

AEW has used celebs in the past. Snoop Dogg, a WWE Hall of Fame star, actually hit a wrestling move after a match on Dynamite. Shaquille O’Neal wrestled Cody Rhodes and the two ended up crashing through a table. Mike Tyson was the special enforcer for a match with Chris Jericho, his old rival from WWE.

Could JWoww be far behind?

Snooki appeared in a WrestleMania match for WWE and JWoww appeared for TNA Impact Wrestling many years ago, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Zack credits his relationship with fiance JWoww with helping him come out of his shell, and that is something all wrestlers need.

“She helped me become not so introverted. It’s weird because she is a very introverted person. She helped me break out, which was a very good thing,” Zack said. “You can never stop marketing and branding and selling in my opinion. She helps me a lot, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Zack Clayton Carpinello seems to know that it is important, and it could always be a possibility. Of course, AEW presents itself as more sports-oriented, so there is no way they bring her in without a guarantee she will take it seriously.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT while Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.