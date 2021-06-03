Jersey Shore star plans ‘payback’ during Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s wedding to Zack Carpinello

Which member of the Jersey Shore cast is planning a payback during Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s wedding to Zack Carpinello? Pic credit: @MTV

This star of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is planning payback during Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s wedding to Zack Carpinello after her part in pushing Angelina Pivarnick’s nuptials off the rails in late 2019.

Jenni shared in an interview with TooFab that she is not concerned about what could potentially go wrong during the event in a video interview alongside co-stars Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese.

“Angelina is more than welcome to make a speech,” she explained of the event, referencing the speech debacle that occurred during Season 3 of the series.

“We actually haven’t even started planning anything. I would love to have it on the show. If it doesn’t happen like that, everyone will be invited regardless. Speeches will still be made, on or off-camera.”

“And I’m sure there will be a lot of jokes in regards to the speech,” she added.

Jenni and her longtime beau Zack Carpinello became engaged in March of this year after a proposal at the top of New York’s iconic Empire State Building. She was previously married to Roger Mathews and the two are parents to Meilani and Grayson.

The speech that went down in JSFV history

The speech in question involved Angelina, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena, who acted as bridesmaids for Angelina in 2019.

After being called to the sweetheart table where Angelina and Chris sat, Deena, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jenni began their speech. Deena told Angelina, “it’s good but funny.” Angelina, who was known for her raunchy humor throughout the season, appeared to be on board for whatever the women had to say.

The theme of their words was “third time’s a charm,” as Angelina was engaged three times before tying the knot with Chris.

“You got engaged three times but the third one stuck. You tried living with us three times and then you finally stayed,” Deena said. “Not only is Chris the lucky one but so are we.”

This statement was followed by a remark from Nicole who said that Angelina was the fly to their expletive and the throw up to their neighborhood. Jenni noted she was the trash to their bags, referencing the way Angelina carried her clothing and personal items into the home upon her first introduction to the cast in Season 1 of Jersey Shore.

What appeared to anger the attendees the most was when Jenni stated Angelina was the “dump to our islands.” This was a reference to the Fresh Kills Landfill in Staten Island, at one time the world’s largest. This appeared to trigger anger from the wedding guests, who booed Jenni’s statement. In return, the reality star told the guests to “calm down.”

The speech would overshadow the event and cause intense drama between the women. Angelina refused to talk to her roommates the remainder of the evening, Nicole quit the show, Jenni cried and Deena vowed never to film with Angelina ever again.

Will there be wedding payback for Angelina?

It took over one year before the women would gather together and hash out their differences. This came after months of social media backbiting that fractured the reality show family. It appears that all is currently well between them.

“I have to give her a speech now,” said Angelina during the interview.

“Payback’s coming,” Angelina added. She asked her co-star Vinny for help in writing the toast.

However, he decided to stay out of the shennanigans.

“I want to see you guys crash and burn, I don’t know that I want to help,” he admitted. “I want to see the fireworks. If I do it, it’ll be funny and happy. I want to see boos, I want to see chairs thrown.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs beginning Thursday June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.