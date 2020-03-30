Cody Rhodes teases big announcement on Monday for All Elite Wrestling

Cody Rhodes revealed that there will be a big announcement tomorrow for All Elite Wrestling. While AEW is in a transitional stage during the coronavirus pandemic, they are still trying to entertain fans stuck at home in isolation.

Cody said that the announcement will come on YouTube tomorrow on the “Road To …” show and is something fans have been asking for.

He then clarified that it is not for a new video game. But what could it be?

AEW setting up for something new

While no one will know until tomorrow, there are some hints at one thing that AEW is planning.

When The Lucha Bros and Pac teamed up to destroy The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, they told the audience they were now known as Death Triangle.

This was an interesting move, taking one of the top singles wrestlers and pairing him up with a top tag team in AEW.

With only the world championship and tag team championship belts for the men to compete for, there are a lot of wrestlers with nothing to fight for other than just wrestling more matches.

Got to work with my guy @tonyschiavone24 today in the booth some more for AEW:DARK, also…pretty cool announcement coming to you guys tomorrow on “Road To…” Hint: it’s not the video game, but it may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for. #aew pic.twitter.com/snqEmum8Ha — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 29, 2020

We believe that AEW has plans to introduce a Trios Championship to the promotion.

AEW Trios division is already stacked

With the introduction of the Death Triangle, there are now a good half dozen or more legitimate trios teams in AEW.

AEW has always prided itself on their tag team division, but with only one set of tag team titles, all the teams are left on the outside looking in, with no reason for being there.

A trios title could change that.

Here is a look at the AEW trios teams that could compete for the trios titles.

Death Triangle (Lucha Bros and Pac)

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Kazarian, Scorpio Sky)

The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) and Orange Cassidy

The Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Marco Stunt)

On top of those four already established trio units, there are other options as well.

Honestly, adding another title for the already stacked tag team division to fight for is a good thing. Add in the fact that this also gives some singles stars who need something to do a chance to compete for a new title, and it is a no-brainer.

Whether or not this is Cody Rhodes’ big announcement tomorrow is still to be determined.

Now, about that video game…

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.