Chris Jericho blasts fan for complaining about AEW delaying Blood & Guts

A fan on Twitter got mad that AEW chose to delay the Blood & Guts match that was supposed to take place this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite on TNT.

During AEW Dynamite this last week, AEW pushed on toward the match and revealed it was scheduled to happen at the next AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan then announced the match would be delayed and revealed what would happen instead.

Fan complains about AEW changes

A fan took to Twitter and used a few hashtags for AEW and AEW Dynamite and “blood and guts” and whined about the changes.

The fan wrote:

“I can’t get into it, My disappointment is to high that #bloodandguts has been canceled, #AEW needs to come straight out and explain why #bloodandguts is not happening, You spend the whole #AEWDynamite building for it, Just to cancel it on Thursday, Makes no since.”

It almost sounds like this fan crawled out of a cave and has no idea what is happening in the world right now.

Chris Jericho blasts fan for stupidity

Chris Jericho, while not tagged in the post, responded in the best way possible.

Jericho told the fans to “pull your head out of your a**” and pointed out that there are crazy things going on in the world right now — things more important than wrestling.

“We aren’t allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that’s with no camera men or crew.”

Fans on Twitter also blasted the fan, one asking where he has been the last two months.

AEW Dynamite this week

To be clear, AEW President Tony Khan was more than open about the situation and why plans had changed, despite at least one clueless fan not understanding how the world works.

Khan said that, as long as it is allowed, they will run AEW Dynamite every week, but there was no way they could do Blood & Guts right now.

Instead, this week, there will be some big matches, including Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc, a lumberjack match between Luchasaurus and MJF, and a Parking Lot Brawl between Best Friends and Lucha Brothers.

Khan then said they would announce at a later date when Blood & Guts will take place. As a teaser, Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy are also supposed to have a face-to-face meeting on AEW Dynamite this week.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.