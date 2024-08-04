Aesha Scott reveals which Below Deck stars are invited to her wedding

Aesha Scott may not be marrying her fiancé, Scotty Dobson, until next year, but she already knows which of her Below Deck family members she wants to attend.

The Below Deck Med star plans to wed her man in New Zealand in summer 2025.

Earlier this week, Aesha appeared alongside Captain Sandy Yawn on Watch What Happens Live via Zoom.

Andy Cohen, of course, wanted some details about Aesha’s upcoming nuptials.

The WWHL host’s biggest question was who from the Below Deck universe would be invited.

It turns out that Aesha plans to have a big wedding near the ocean and will go all out for her special day.

Which Below Deck stars are invited to Aesha Scott’s wedding?

“There’s too many to name,” the chief stew shared before adding that Captain Sandy Yawn would be on the list.

Aesha was one of the few Below Deck stars who attended Captain Sandy’s wedding to Leah Shafer.

Other names that Aesha did mention on the show included her current Below Deck Med Season 9 costars, Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Chef’s Tzarina Mace-Ralph would definite get an invite as will Captain Jason Chambers.

The Bravo personality made it pretty clear there would be more but she wasn’t really into naming names. Hannah Ferrier and Anastasia Surmava will no doubt be on Aesha’s list, as the three of them are close friends.

Kate Chastain recently revealed that she won’t be at Aesha’s wedding, but not because she wasn’t invited. The Below Deck alum doesn’t want to make the trek to New Zealand because of her son.

Along with revealing her wedding plans, Aesha also shared when she last spoke to her friend, Captain Jason Chambers.

Does Aesha Scott still talk to Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under?

During her WWHL appearance, Aesha was asked if she was still close with Captain Jason. Aesha does still speak to him but their lives are very busy right now.

However, when Below Deck Down Under was nominated for an Emmy Award, Captain Jason reached out to his pal.

“He messaged me the other day to congratulate us for the Emmy nomination, like a week ago,” Aesha shared revealing the last time the to spoke.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under fans sounded off about Season 3 after the nomination. If Aesha knows anything about the upcoming season, though, she’s keeping her lips sealed.

Aesha Scott is focused on planning her wedding right now, as well as seeing fans’ reactions to the rest of Below Deck Med. The season is half over, and the drama between Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller is exploding.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.