Aesha Scott launches new career: Is she leaving the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck Med fan favorite Aesha Scott has kicked off a new career, and many are wondering if she’s done with the hit yachting franchise.

Aesha has been killing it in the Below Deck franchise for years.

The New Zealand native not only helped make Below Deck Down Under a huge success with Captain Jason Chambers, but she‘s literally saving Below Deck Med.

A couple of weeks ago, Aesha added entrepreneur to her long list of career credits.

After years in yachting and reality TV, Aesha has shifted gears to become a business owner.

Aesha’s just starting to take her life in a new direction, too.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott launches Drop

Last month, Aesha officially unveiled her own line of alcoholic coconut water called Drop.

Taking to Instagram, Aesha admitted that she’s been working on this for a long time.

“Thank you so so much to everyone that came down to help us celebrate the launch of the world’s tastiest Alcoholic Coconut Water 💦. It’s been a dream in the works for a while and to see people enjoying it meant the world 💛,” she wrote as part of her caption on an IG post filled with pictures from her launch party.

Aesha also shared images of Drops in a liquor store in Melbourne, a restaurant, and other places from the weekend her product was officially released.

“To have something I am so passionate about, that I see big potential and big plans for, is so exciting and so motivating. Watching people hold the real life cans, enjoy the taste, it all felt so special!!!!” Aesha explained in the caption.

The Bravo personality thanked everyone who has helped her along this long and made this dream come true.

Right now, Drop is only available in Australia, but Aesha’s working hard to get the beverage into New Zealand, the United States, and more stores in Australia.

Is Aesha Scott leaving the Below Deck franchise?

There’s no question Aesha has been one busy lady launching Drop, being an influencer, a reality TV star, and planning a wedding. Lucky for fans, Aesha has no intentions of walking away from Below Deck Med to focus on all the other things in her life.

In fact, Aesha has doubled down on being part of the Below Deck franchise. While promoting Drop, Aesha knows being on the show only helps her platform and other businesses.

“I want to do Below Deck for a few more years, and then ideally, I’d love to be a TV presenter,” Aesha explained during an interview.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott has no plans to leave the hit yachting franchise. At this point, Aesha has done two shows in the Below Deck world; maybe she should try her hand at the OG Below Deck or Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Med Season 9 to play out, including, as Monsters and Critics reported, Aesha getting a ridiculous request from a charter guest that leaves her shocked.

