Adrienne Gang changes her tune about Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn after dragging her on social media

Adrienne has come to Captain Sandy’s defense months after slamming her for firing Hannah Ferrier Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Adrienne Gang has changed her tune about Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn after months of dragging the captain on social media.

Last summer, when Captain Sandy fired Hannah Ferrier on Season 5 of Below Deck Med, Adrienne slammed the captain and bosun Malia White for being shady. Adrienne even took issue with Captain Sandy’s recent remarks referring to Hannah as a waitress.

However, the tides are changing as Adrienne has softened her opinion of Captain Sandy, and her comments will surprise fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Adrienne changes her tune about Captain Sandy

The chief stew used her appearance on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister to share her opinion of the Below Deck Med captain.

First up was, of course, Captain Sandy’s comments comparing Hannah to a waitress. Surprisingly, Adrienne defended the captain’s remarks.

“My suspicion was that Sandy was trying to take a dig at Hannah and didn’t realize that it would be insulting to a much larger group of people,” Adrienne explained. “Not only stewardesses in the yachting industry that are still going to be working for her in the future but also pretty much the entire hospitality industry as a whole.”

Bugsy Drake also disagreed with Captain Sandy’s comment but didn’t feel the captain was insulting interior crews as a whole.

Would Adrienne work for Captain Sandy Yawn?

Despite all the hating toward the captain this past year on social media, Adrienne insisted she does respect the captain.

“I had a lot of respect for Sandy. I don’t think she has ill intent. I just don’t think she’s very graceful with her words. And I think that gets her into trouble,” Adrienne shared. “Maybe in the future, she’ll be more thoughtful about the things that she says.”

The newfound fondness Adrienne Gang has for Captain Sandy Yawn even had the chief stew admitting she would work for the Below Deck Mediterranean captain. Yes, when given the choice of working for Captain Lee Rosbach or Captain Sandy, Adrienne chose the latter.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard was at the top of her list before Captain Lee or Captain Sandy.

Imagine the drama Captain Sandy and Adrienne would cause working together if the cameras were rolling. Perhaps Bravo will think about that paring in the future. Season 6 of Below Deck Med has been filmed, but Season 7 is always a possibility.

Adrienne Gang has no problem speaking her mind when it comes to disagreeing with Captain Sandy Yawn. However, that doesn’t mean the Below Deck alum isn’t fond of the captain.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.