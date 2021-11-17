Abigail Heringer wishes boyfriend Noah Erb a happy birthday

Abigail Heriger shows love to Noah Erb on his birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s relationship is still thriving after Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and the pair recently celebrated Noah Erb’s birthday together.

Abigail shared a sweet post expressing her love and appreciation for Noah and how fun he makes life.

Abigail Heringer celebrates Noah Erb on his birthday

Noah Erb has been receiving lots of love and celebratory posts on his birthday and, of course, Abigail Heringer joined in to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday.

Abigail took to Instagram to share two photos and a nice caption for Noah.

In the first photo of the post, Abigail shared a pic of Noah smiling while she holds up the plush bee toy they won together.

The plush bee, named Buzz, is quite special to the couple as they seem to treat it as their child and they even made an Instagram account just for Buzz the bee, who happens to go by most pronouns. Buzz the bee currently has over one thousand followers.

In the second photo, Abigail shared a cute photo of her and Noah bundled up together in hoodies and beanies while in the car.

Abigail captioned the photo, “Happy birthday babe 🤍 you make life fun – here’s to celebrating you”

The post received love from followers and even Thomas Jacob’s mother, as Noah and Abigail continue to be a beloved couple from The Bachelor franchise.

Abigail and Noah go golfing in Colorado

Abigail and Noah celebrated and went golfing at a beautiful location in Denver, Colorado.

Both Abigail and Noah shared photos of their golf trip and Noah filmed himself marveling at his surroundings during a gorgeous sunset.

Since finding love with one another on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Noah and Abigail continue to let fans in on their life moments and relationship.

A while back, Noah shared that he ran his car into his house while trying to kiss Abigail, and thankfully neither of them were injured. The pair also shared photos from their cute couples’ Halloween costumes where Abigail dressed up as Scooby-Doo and Noah dressed up as a very convincing Shaggy.

While Abigail and Noah called it quits during prom on Bachelor in Paradise, it seems Abigail and Noah are loving life together and having loads of fun with one another now that they’ve rekindled. Hopefully, their love will continue to blossom.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.