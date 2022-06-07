Abigail Heringer looks pretty in pastel, flaunts sun-kissed hair color  

Abigail Heringer wears a flattering green dress during beach travels. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb love to travel, and they recently enjoyed a trip to Mexico.

Abigail showed off her summer style throughout the trip, including turning heads in a pretty green dress that had her feeling like a fairy.

Along with her outfits, Abigail also rocked a lighter hair color.

Abigail Heringer goes green in Cabo

Abigail Heringer took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a Tinkerbell green dress.

Enjoying summer in Garza Blanca Los Cabos, Abigail posed in a spaghetti strap dress that showed off her tanned arms and legs.

Abigail’s main accessory was also displayed in the photo as she held a black and tan purse in front of her. Abigail completed the look with chic strappy white heels, and she captioned the post, “Here til further notice,” with a green fairy emoji.

Shades of green appear to be Abigail’s ensemble go-to as she wore another green dress in Cabo.

Posing in front of a gorgeous ocean and palm trees, Abigail’s svelte figure was on display in a green midi dress with a low neckline and cut-outs on the side.

Abigail captioned the point with a nod to her third slide in which Noah stood in front of the scenic ocean backdrop with a camera around his neck.

Abigail wrote, “Behind every photo…is the test shot of @noah_erb hehe,” with a palm tree emoji.

Abigail and Noah have been enjoying the beauty of Cabo, and Abigail recently took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with Noah from their travels.

The photo saw the two smiling and showed Abigail’s sun-kissed hair color.

When Abigail debuted on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, she rocked dark brunette tresses, but for summer 2022, Abigail went lighter with a pretty brunette blonde shade.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb fell in love in Mexico

Abigail and Noah’s summer trip to Cabo is fitting as the pair initially fell for each other in Mexico while filming Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Bachelor in Paradise is filmed at the Playa Escondido resort located in Sayulita, Mexico.

Noah had his sights set on Abigail from the jump, and the two went on the first official date of the season.

While they hit occasional rough patches, Noah and Abigail’s journey was overall smooth sailing. Noah and Abigail split before the end of the season, but they rekindled away from the cameras.

Abigail and Noah have been going strong ever since and even moved in together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.