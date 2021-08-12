Katie Thurston publicly thanked former Bachelorette star, Desiree Siegfried, on Instagram for helping her on her Bachelorette journey. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/desireesiegfried/Instagram

Katie Thurston was not alone in her journey to find a husband. She had plenty of support in front of the cameras from hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who held her up as she struggled to choose the one man to share her life with from 30 eligible suitors.

Behind the scenes, she got a bit of help too.

The dark-haired beauty, who would eventually present her final rose to and accept a ring from Blake Moynes, found herself on the receiving end of guidance from a former series lead.

Katie led a tumultuous season of The Bachelorette, where twists and turns abounded as several key players removed themselves from the competition, and Katie cleaned house on those gentlemen who did not appear to line up what she was searching for in a potential mate.

Clear throughout her journey in what she was looking for at the end of her season, Katie was down to four men as the show came down to its final two episodes: Michael Allio, Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze, and Greg Grippo. Michael and Greg eliminated themselves while Katie sent Justin home after realizing she was in love with Blake.

In an Instagram story, Katie thanked this Season 9 lead, who was successful in her own journey to find love.

Katie Thurston sent love to Desiree Hartsock Siegfried

In a slide posted to her Instagram story, Katie thanked former Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, the lead of Season 9 of the reality dating show.

Katie Thurston shared a post where she thanked former Bachelorette star Desiree Siegfried for her encouragement and assistance. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Desiree would marry the man she accepted a ring from in 2013, Chris Siegfried. The couple wed in 2015, share two children. and reside in Portland, Oregon. They welcomed a son named Asher in October 2016. In January 2019, Desiree and Chris expanded their brood with a second son named Zander.

Katie thanked Desiree for her behind-the-scenes support as her journey wound to a close.

“I want to take the time to thank @desireesiegfried publicly,” Katie penned. “What you didn’t get to see was another amazing previous bachelorette helping me through my journey. She took the time to FaceTime me while in NM to give some words of advice and encouragement towards the end of my experience.”

“I can only hope to be as lucky as her and Chris are with their ever-growing love and beautiful family,” she added.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.