A Darcey and Stacey Silva throwback photo has surfaced and 90 Day Fiance fans talk plastic surgery

A 90 Day Fiance fan page posted an old picture of Darcey and Stacey and followers commented on their drastically different looks. Pic credit: TLC

What looks like a very old picture of Darcey and Stacey has surfaced on the page of a well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daysfiances, and followers think they looked better before plastic surgery

The Silva twins have a reputation for loving foreign men, having lots of plastic surgeries and different wigs, and having big personalities. Before developing this reputation through their time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise they looked a lot more natural and had a lot less plastic surgery.

Fans had a lot to say about the way Darcey and Stacey used to look, with many remarks about how them looking better without all the enhancements.

Darcey and Stacey drastically changed the way they look

The photo that @90daysfiances posted features the twins looking much younger and much more natural. Although they are very tan in the photo, they still look fresh. The photo can be seen here.

Their boobs are significantly smaller, their lips aren’t inflated like they are now, and it looks like they don’t have nearly as much Botox.

Since this photo was taken, Stacey and Darcey have relied heavily on plastic surgery to enhance their looks and try to reverse signs of aging, and they have not been shy about it on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey.

90 Day Fiance fans had a lot to say about the drastic difference, with many making the comment that they should have stopped there.

Fans feel like the twins were very beautiful and that all the work they’ve had done is too much and that they would have still been beautiful if they aged naturally.

Fans unleashed their thoughts on the drastic difference in Darcey and Stacey now after all the plastic surgery. Pic credit: @90daysfiances/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey are still active in the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey was very popular so there is a good chance that it will be renewed for a second season. Since Darcey and Stacey love the spotlight, there’s no doubt that they would be on board with that.

Darcey tried to find love with a foreign man twice on Before the 90 Days, and her romance with now-fiance Georgi Rusev played out on Darcey & Stacey, making her time within the franchise very entertaining.

Stacey gained popularity by being featured on Before the 90 Days and now has her own following within the 90 Day community.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.