90 Day: The Single Life: Who is Veronica Rodriguez’s new boyfriend? Here’s what we know

Who is Veronica’s mystery man? Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite star Veronica Rodriguez has a new man in her life, but she hasn’t revealed his identity yet. So, who could the mystery man be?

Veronica is best known as the ex of Tim Malcolm from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. The two dated for nearly a decade and even got engaged at one point, however, they decided they were better off as best friends and continued to co-parent Veronica’s daughter, Chloe.

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica entered the dating pool and struck up a relationship with a single dad named Justin.

Veronica and Justin shared some serious chemistry, as evidenced by their steamy on-screen date this season. But, when it came to their lifestyles, they didn’t see eye to eye.

Veronica broke things off with Justin, and during the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, she revealed that she was dating someone new.

Veronica has yet to reveal her boyfriend’s identity, but divulged a little bit about her new relationship in a teaser for Part 3 of the Tell All.

“It’s somebody that I met, kind of casually, and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere, but we just really, really hit it off,” Veronica told The Single Life Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, at the end of Part 2.

Here’s what we know about Veronica Rodriguez’s new boyfriend

Cameras revealed just a portion of Veronica’s boyfriend as he stood backstage before making his way to the stage. Only the man’s hands were shown, revealing that he was wearing several rings and bracelets as he rubbed his hands together in anticipation of his 90 Day: The Single Life debut.

The mystery man donned a burgundy-colored suit and white tennis shoes as his lower half was shown walking onstage before the clip ended.

So, who is Veronica’s new boyfriend? According to a social media sleuth, it’s someone affiliated with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Could Veronica’s new man be someone from the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

One 90 Day: The Single Life viewer took to Twitter where they surmised that Veronica’s new man is Jamal Menzies, the son of Kimberly Menzies, from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Did some digging for next week’s episode Veronica is dating Jamal ! I’m honestly excited for this couple 💗#90DaySinglelife #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/IvMJDqfbsi — Jacquelyn Davila (@JackieLeeAnn) December 5, 2022

“Did some digging for next week’s episode Veronica is dating Jamal !” the Twitter user claimed, along with what they felt was photographic evidence.

The 90 Day Fiance fan shared a photo of the mystery man’s hands, including his rings and bracelets, next to a recent photo of Jamal on social media. The pics show identical jewelry, including the same colors, number of rings on each finger, and design, seemingly indicating it was Jamal shown waiting backstage during Veronica’s segment.

Also, for what it’s worth, Veronica and Jamal follow each other on Instagram. Could it be a coincidence, or did an eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fan discover a blossoming relationship with their detective skills?

Curious viewers will have to wait until Monday, December 12 to meet Veronica’s new man when he makes his cameo during Part 3 of the Tell All.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+ followed by Part 3 on Monday, December 12.