90 Day: The Single Life viewers warn Tiffany Franco to leave Ronald Smith after violent scene during Tell All

Ronald’s temper turned physical during Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith and @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

90 Day: The Single Life viewers feel that Ronald Smith’s violent behavior during Part 1 of the Tell All should serve as a warning to Tiffany Franco not to return to her estranged husband.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All ended on an explosive note.

When Tiffany called out Ronald for still having a girlfriend while she visited him in South Africa and accused him of stealing her debit card to gamble, Ronald lost his temper.

After Tiffany told Ronald that she wouldn’t put up with his behavior any longer, he got up from the couch — where he filmed his segment virtually from his native South Africa — and screamed, “F**k you, man!” before punching the camera with his fist, cracking the screen and losing his connection.

Ronald’s behavior shocked Tiffany, host Shaun Robinson, and the rest of the cast on stage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And now, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers proved they, too, were appalled by Ronald’s actions and urged Tiffany not to give Ronald another chance.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers urge Tiffany Franco not to give Ronald Smith another chance following violent Tell All behavior

Taking to Twitter, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers sounded off, most of them showing their support for Tiffany and bashing Ronald for his actions.

One of Tiffany’s supporters urged her to pick up her self-esteem and leave Ronald for good. “Just leave that no good piece of 💩 alone,” they tweeted.

Fearing Ronald’s violent behavior, one of his critics warned Tiffany, “Next time that will be you,” noting Ronald’s out-of-control, “explosive” temper. The viewer urged Tiffany to keep her children, Daniel and Carly, away from Ronald and begged her never to go back to South Africa to see him again, calling him “scary angry.”

Pic credit: @BelleNoir80/@WiGGardener/@Kittybox1/Twitter

“Ronald is not a mentally stable person,” tweeted another one of his critics. Pointing out his history of gambling addiction, the viewer urged Tiffany to “stay away” from her estranged husband.

Tiffany and Ronald share a tumultuous, up-and-down relationship

Tiffany’s trip to South Africa started as an opportunity for Ronald to see their daughter, Carly, in person and to see if she and Ronald could iron out their marital issues.

The open-ended trip lasted four months and proved to Tiffany that she and Ronald still weren’t as compatible as they had hoped. The issues that have rocked their relationship since the beginning seem to still linger.

But, their up-and-down relationship has confused 90 Day Fiance fans, as they’ve broken up and gotten back together more times than viewers can count. Perhaps Ronald’s behavior during the Tell All will be the last straw for Tiffany, once and for all.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.