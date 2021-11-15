90 Day: The Single Life viewers scolded Jeniffer Tarazona for being contradictory

Jeniffer Tarazona got called out by The Single Life viewers for making contradictory statements. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life viewers called out Jeniffer Tarazona for saying one thing about her sexual preferences when she was with Tim Malcolm on Before the 90 Days, and changing her tune on the premiere episode of The Single Life.

Jeniffer told Tim that she wants a man to take control and dominate her but, during her private interview on The Single Life, she condemned men that want to be in control.

Jeniffer Tarazona was called out by 90 Day: The Single Life viewers who pointed out her contradictory statements

A prominent 90 Day fan page made a meme that called out oppositional statements that Jeniffer made from Before the 90 Days to The Single Life.

The post had two pictures of Jeniffer stacked on top of each other with some contradictory quotes that she said.

On the top photo they wrote, “Jeniffer:” and shared a still image of her interview where she says, “All men in Colombia are machistas, they want to control the women.”

The bottom picture was of Jeniffer talking to Tim. The intro to the second picture read, “Also Jeniffer to Tim:” and had the quote, “I want you to conquer me! Why don’t you act like a man? You’re a p***y. You are a little girl, and not a man!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Other viewers in the comments agreed that she was saying two different things and one person surmised, “Translation: whatever gets me on TV.”

Another made the point, “It’s okay to want someone more masculine. But girl.. you wanted to get laid as soon as Tim got in Columbia and now want to get laid as soon as Jesse arrived (eye rolling emoji). How about you get to know the person in the flesh before trying to jump their bones.”

Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Will Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester have chemistry once they meet in person

There are a lot of spoilers from Jeniffer and Jesse’s social media that they are still together and very much infatuated with each other.

Viewers also know from The Single Life trailer that Jesse and Jeniffer will be getting it on and there will be some hot and heavy displays for the camera.

What viewers saw in the first episode, was Jeniffer expressing her trepidations that Jesse won’t be able to take initiative and satisfy her which would let her down like what happened with Tim.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.