90 Day: The Single Life viewers react to Part 1 of the Tell All

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All had the explosive drama, TMI, and emotional reveal that viewers have come to love about the season’s follow-up segments, which tend to stir the pot, and fans reacted to it on social media.

While there were many shocking moments in the first part of the Tell All, some moments stuck with The Single Life fans more than others, and memes expressing the ridiculousness of the episode were abundant on Twitter.

90 Day: The Single Life fans spoke out about Part 1 of the Tell All on social media

All over Twitter, The Single Life fans reacted to what they saw during Part 1 of the Tell All, which mainly came by way of memes that passed judgment or commented on the situations that arose during the spicy segment.

One critic brought up Big Ed and Liz’s prenup discussion and used a GIF of a woman remarking, “Not very bright.”

The meme was captioned, “When Big Ed says he doesn’t want a prenup with Liz, who has been divorced 3 times already at 28.”

Another meme commented on the heated exchange between Colt, Vanessa, and Debbie that was the result of Debbie’s overbearing presence in Colt and Vanessa’s lives.

The meme used a still image of the three of them and said, “Honestly Colt is right tho. He’s smothered by mom & it affects all his relationships. He’s pissed b/c him & Vanessa tried telling her nicely before & she gets mad [every] time. Deb’s being manipulative w/ her reactions.”

Honestly Colt is right tho.

He's smothered by mom & it affects all his relationships.

He's pissed b/c him&Vanessa tried telling her nicely before & she gets mad evey time.

Jesse and Jeniffer largely came off as the villains of the Tell All because they came out overly affectionate, with an attitude and an ax to grind, so one critic used a still image of them appearing virtually and commented, “Lmfaoooo why do Jesse and Jeniffer look like bond villains (laughing/crying emojis).”

What drama does Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All hold?

The Single Life viewers have not yet heard from Natalie, who will have to come face-to-face with Mike, who will express his desire for a divorce.

The ugly exchange between Tim and Veronica and Jesse and Jeniffer will continue and possibly reach a conclusion.

Viewers have more to hear from Tania about Syngin and how she has allegedly been giving him money for rent while traveling to different places, leading to a discussion about Syngin’s finances and his use of Tania’s money.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream Fridays on Discovery+.