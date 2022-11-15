90 Day: The Single Life viewers call out cast members for going back to their exes

Several cast members from 90 Day: The Single Life have returned to their exes. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram and @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

On this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, several cast members have found themselves back with their exes, and it doesn’t sit well with viewers.

Season 3 of The Single Life included 90 Day Fiance alums currently looking for love after failed relationships.

The cast features Natalie Mordovtseva, Tania Maduro, Tiffany Franco, Veronica Rodriguez, Debbie Johnson, and Caesar Mack.

Among the castmates, several have been unsuccessful in finding love again and have resorted to reaching back out to their exes, or at least contemplating it.

In the Monday, November 14 episode, viewers watched as Natalie returned to Sequim, Washington to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist. Additionally, Tiffany booked an open-ended plane ticket to visit her estranged husband, Ronald Smith, in South Africa. Tania also cried when she reminisced about her marriage to her estranged husband, Syngin Colchester.

Following the episode, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers expressed their disdain on Twitter, where they called out the cast members for going back to their exes while they’re supposed to be moving on with someone new.

Critics question the title of 90 Day: The Single Life after cast members find their way back to their exes

One viewer wrote of Tiffany’s date with Dan, a friendly, easy-going comedian who seemed like the perfect match for the Maryland native. Despite their chemistry, Tiffany decided to give Ronald one more chance when she flew with their daughter, Carly, to visit him.

“Tiffany wasted the good guy’s time,” the viewer wrote, adding, “These women on this show aren’t single. This is a joke.”

One 90 Day: The Single Life viewer wondered whether the show’s title was accurate, given the circumstances. Along with a photo of former NFL player and current sports analyst Shannon Sharpe with a serious expression on his face, they wrote, “Are we sure this is single life? Because how are they all finding their way back to their exes ??”

Another viewer pointed out that Tania was having a “hard time moving on” from Syngin, despite claiming that he wasn’t her soulmate and calling off their marriage.

Although Syngin and Tania went their separate ways, neither has legally filed for divorce yet. This caused an issue with her love interest, Joel, who didn’t feel that being emotionally cut off from Syngin was enough. After moving on and trying her hand at love with a woman for the first time, Tania got emotional as she thought about Syngin during a sound immersion retreat.

Yet another critic pointed out that another cast member, Natalie, “doubled back” to her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, and questioned how the show could be called The Single Life.

Natalie told Mike that she was still in love with him and was willing to give their marriage another chance, despite being the one to leave and start dating other men in Florida.

Debbie Johnson and Caesar Mack explore new love interests on 90 Day: The Single Life

Of the remaining cast members, Debbie and Caesar both seem to have found their happily ever after and haven’t returned to their exes.

It looks as though Debbie is going to move to Canada to be with her boyfriend, Tony, while Caesar is serious about his Ukrainian love interest, Alona, but the war with Russia has him worried about her safety and their future.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.