90 Day: The Single Life trailer revealed – Here’s what to expect

90 Day: The Single Life is back for a second season and promises more drama than ever.

Back with its most controversial cast yet, the series features the newly single members from the 90 Day Fiance universe and chronicles their lives as they struggle to enter the dating scene.

What to expect in Season 2 of The Single Life

Despite fans repeatedly calling for his cancellation, Big Ed is the only returning cast member from the first season. Attempting to move on from the relationship he found with Liz Woods, his journey to love seemingly takes him to a new country this season.

While Colt might not be featured on the spin-off anymore after finding love with Vanessa Guerra, his mother Debbie is back in the dating game after forty years. Looking to find some love in her life, the show follows the mother as she looks for love in Las Vegas.

The Single Life also features some freshly single alums from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. After announcing their breakup, it was revealed that both Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro would appear on The Single Life.

This is especially shocking as a lot of fans weren’t even aware the couple separated in the first place.

Also fresh from her recent split from Mike Youngquist, Natalie Mortdovtseva will also be joining the cast.

However, one of the couples that fans didn’t see coming are Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona. If you don’t remember, both appeared on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off Before the 90 Days. Jesse is Darcey Silva’s ex, and Jeniffer is Tim Malcolm’s ex from Colombia.

While the two are shown getting pretty hot and heavy in the trailer, Jeniffer dropped a bomb by revealing that although she could see herself falling in love with Jesse, she’s been dating someone else as well.

Check out the 90 Day: The Single Life trailer here

Season one proved widely popular for fans as they watched their favorites from the 90 Day universe struggle to find love after heartbreak.

Streaming exclusively on Discovery+, a special two-hour episode is set to make its debut on Friday, November 12th.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.