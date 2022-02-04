90 Day: The Single Life: Tania Maduro reflects on separation from Syngin Colchester, says it’s been 6 months

Tania and Syngin had an emotional reunion in this season of 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Tania Maduro has reflected on her separation from Syngin Colchester with a statement, teasing more to come.

Last year, Syngin and Tania decided to divorce after two years. The former couple shared their journey on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and the fifth season of spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Following the announcement, Syngin was cast in the current season of 90 Day: The Single Life as the couple separated.

Further confusion ensued over their relationship status after it was revealed that they were still living and sleeping together.

The South African TLC star recently received some backlash from 90 Day: The Single Life viewers after a comment he made after a date was perceived as disrespectful to his estranged wife.

In more concerning news, he was also accused of sexual assault by a woman he dated. The report on Monsters and Critics includes detailed allegations against the former 90 Day Fiance star.

Tania teases ‘transformation’ following six-month separation from Syngin

Tania shared a somewhat cryptic post on Instagram reflecting on her split from Syngin. The TLC star shared a bikini photo from Aruba along with the following statement:

“ 2/2/22 – It is officially the 6 month anniversary of my separation. I’ve been going through a transformation, embracing all of me and life. I thought there would be no better place to bring in my next chapter. Get ready to see a side of me you haven’t seen yet #taniainaruba”

It is unclear what Tania means by her ‘transformation’ or ‘next chapter,’ but she may be referring to opening herself to dating again.

She may also be teasing a return to one of the TLC spinoff series, such as the following season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

However, it is clear that she is moving on from her marriage with Syngin as several of the hashtags refer to the ‘single life.’

Tania and Syngin have an emotional reunion on 90 Day: The Single Life

In part one of the tell all special for this Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania and Syngin had a tearful reunion.

They replayed their emotional goodbye during the segment, which prompted tears from Tania and other cast members.

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” Syngin said. “Because I knew I was leaving a beautiful, strong-minded woman, and you know, I did love her, and I love her today. That was extremely tough.”

Tania responded, “It just still doesn’t feel real sometimes,” as Syngin stood up to hug her.

They revealed that they still maintain a friendship, but they both agree that it was the right decision to move on from the relationship.