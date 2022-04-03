90 Day: The Single Life: Stephanie Matto says she’s been MIA, French boyfriend just headed back after a visit

Stephanie Matto shares that her French boyfriend just paid her a visit. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto is letting the world know she is still off the market when it comes to dating.

Earlier in the year, the 90 Day: The Single Life alum shared that she is no longer single and is in a long-distance relationship with a mystery man. She’s yet to reveal his face but doesn’t hesitate to share the couple’s adventures as they travel the world.

Now, the businesswoman who has made a name for herself creating adult content, wants fans to know she is still going strong with her French boyfriend.

Stephanie spends some quality time with her boyfriend

Recently, the reality personality took the time out to answer some questions for her fans. She said she had “been MIA a bit” and wanted to reconnect with her fanbase.

One user was curious about her relationship status. They asked Stephanie, “Are you still with Mr France?”

In response, Stephanie replied with, “Yes. Just spent 2 weeks with him and he is back off to France today!”

Stephanie let it be known that she is not a fan of the distance the two normally have between them. She continued saying, “Having our last dinner tonight before he leaves again. F**k, I hate long distance.”

Stephanie answers questions about her long-distance relationship. Pic credit: stepankamatto/Instagram

Her boyfriend currently lives in France full-time, but often travels to America to visit with Stephanie. He’s also flown her out to his homeland to visit with him. She shared moments of that trip on her Instagram back in February.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After sharing so much of her life with the public from being part of the 90 Day franchise, she has chosen to keep his identity private. She claims the relationship is serious and wants to stay away from critiques and opinions.

How Stephanie is building her brand

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Stephanie has leveraged her stardom into multiple business ventures that she proudly promotes. She may have become most known for selling her farts in a jar, but she’s also launched a website for content creators.

Unfiltrd allows users to create and share their NSFW (Not Safe For Work) adult content on the platform. They earn money through fans who pay for various subscription-based packages. Stephanie launched the website after facing difficulties using the OnlyFans site. She’s stated she wants to empower women to embrace their sexuality and be in control of their content and earnings.

Stephanie has also become popular in the world of adult content creating. She often posts on her social media the different ways she earns money and shares tips on how to be successful in the field. Additionally, she’s become literate in NFT’s and helping others understand how they can get involved as well and make it profitable for them.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.