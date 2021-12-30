90 Day: The Single life star Syngin Colchester gets cozy with mystery woman

Syngin Colchester has fans questioning his single status after pictures with a new mystery woman have surfaced. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Syngin Colchester might already be off the market as pictures of him have surfaced, getting cozy next to a mystery woman.

Even though Syngin is still married to Tania Maduro, the pair confirmed their split on and off camera, and Syngin moved to Arizona to start life over as a new bachelor again.

It seems as though one woman, in particular, has caught Syngin’s eye as he was not too shy to take pictures and videos that would make fans feel like he had found someone.

Syngin Colchester steps out with new mystery woman after breakup from Tania Maduro

Although Syngin has been spotted with several different women recently, this latest woman appears to have more of a close bond with him.

In the two pictures that came out, Syngin was kissing her on the cheek as she smiled in one, and in the other, they were posing with funny faces.

In the few seconds-long video taken from Syngin’s angle, they appear to be enjoying each other’s company at a bar as Syngin reached over and put his arm around her.

Syngin could just be forming intimate friendships with many different women, and these pictures with the latest one could be merely on a platonic level, or this latest woman could be someone who fans might be seeing more of moving forward.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On The Single Life, Syngin said that he is open to dating all kinds of women and wants to take advantage of his newfound freedom.

Viewers also know that Syngin loves to drink and party, and his adventures with different women could be part of that frivolity.

While Syngin Colchester is dating, Tania Maduro is working on her adult platform

Tania Maduro is the most recent 90 Day Fiance cast member to join an adult platform and charge fans for risque content.

Aside from posting a recent holiday thirst trap promoting her site, Tania has been advertising her escapades on naughty vacations.

Countless other 90 Day cast members have bustling adult businesses, and many like to show off how much money they are making. Fellow The Single Life cast member Stephanie Matto claims to have made over 90k by selling her farts in a jar.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream on Fridays on Discovery+.