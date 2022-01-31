90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto speaks out after being ‘body shamed’ following Tell All appearance

Stephanie Matto claps back at trolls. Pic credit: Discovery+

Stephanie Matto’s recent appearance on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All garnered some nasty reaction from trolls who not only took issues with her attire but felt the need to body shame her as well. Stephanie spoke out on social media and revealed that she was called “fat” and “gross” after the Tell All aired on Discovery+.

The reality TV personality shared a photo of the dress that she wore for her sit down and noted that people had a lot to about how much skin she was showing in the outfit.

However, the 31-year-old is not immune to the hurtful comments and admitted that the negativity she’s received since being a part of the 90 Day franchise has taken a toll on her self-esteem.

Stephanie Matto shows off Tell All outfit after being body-shamed for wearing it

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared a photo of herself wearing the same dress from the Tell All on her Instagram story along with a message.

“The infamous tell all dress. That people told me my boobs were popping out of and that so many people body-shamed me bc of,” wrote Stephanie. “I have spent all of 2021 working out, eating healthy, and taking care of myself.”

She continued, “The fact that I’m being called fat, gross, etc. – really hurts me. As someone with body dysmorphia, I don’t know If what I see is real anymore.”

In another post, Stephanie made it clear that she won’t resort to filters in order to appease the trolls.

“Anyway, here’s to never having a filter and never allowing losers and trolls bring me down,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephane Matto says being on the 90 Day franchise has destroyed her self-esteem

The 90 Day: The Single Life star continued to open in another lengthy post shared on her Instagram story and confessed that her self-esteem has taken a hit since being a part of the franchise.

“Being on reality television, specifically this franchise has absolutely destroyed my self esteem. I understand why so many women from this franchise turn to drastic means of plastic surgery to fix their flaws.”

While she didn’t name anyone, one person who has made a drastic physical change since being on the show is Larissa Lima. The Brazilian native has undergone several plastic surgery procedures including the removal of three ribs back in December, and she’s not done yet.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie admitted in her post, “I have done some work but largely avoided big changes and instead opted for working out and eating healthy. I lost weight and inches this year, but for some reason the tv says different. Maybe it was all a waste.”

“Anyway, I should probably stay away from mean comments online. Or the internet for a bit,” added Stephanie.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.