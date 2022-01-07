90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto shares update after hospitalization

Stephanie Matto was recently hospitalized. Pic credit:@Stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie Matto found out the hard way that selling her farts in a jar can prove dangerous. The 90 Day: The Single Life star was recently hospitalized for gas pains after eating too many beans and eggs to fulfill orders for her farts in a jar business.

Stephanie has already amassed quite a bit of money from selling the pricey items and apparently there’s is still demand out there. However, her eager customers will have to be patient as she recovers from her recent hospitalization which she initially thought was a heart attack.

As it turns out it wasn’t as serious as she initially thought but it was a severe case of gas that had Stephanie feeling like she was about to die.

Stephanie Matto shares update after recent hospital stint

The 90 Day: The single Life star is opening up about her scary ordeal after being released from the hospital.

Stephanie told In Touch that she’s now doing “so much better” following what she thought was a dire medical emergency.

“It was just a nasty two days that I felt AWFUL, but thankfully, it was not a heart attack,” explained the 31-year-old. “Just a very, very severe case of gas that made me feel like I was dying and having a heart attack.”

This severe case of gas was due to Stephanie chowing down on hard-boiled eggs, beans, protein muffins, protein shakes, and yogurt to fulfill her farts in a jar order to eager customers.

The 90 Day Fiance personality has made over $200,000 on this unusual business venture but as Monsters & Critics previously reported, she has now quit the business after this heart attack scare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stephanie Matto’s diet led to hospitalization

The 90 Day: The single Life star is done with the fart in a jar business following her scary hospital visit which was triggered by shooting pains in her chest.

While Stephanie thought she was having a heart attack, an EKG later proved that wasn’t the case.

The young entrepreneur told Ladbible, “I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it.”

However, Stephanie’s ailment was actually due to “excess gas from her frequent diet of beans, eggs, and banana protein shakes” which she consumed in large amounts.

As a remedy for her symptoms, Stephanie has been prescribed gas suppressant medication and was told by doctors to make some serious changes to her diet.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.