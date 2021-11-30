90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto gets bashed for making ‘self-love’ video in recent episode

Stephanie Matto gets help from her sex coach. Pic credit: Discovery+

Things are getting heated on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life and Stephanie Matto’s sex life is front and center. The TLC star has been celibate for quite some time and has been very open about the fact that she was abstaining from sex for personal reasons.

However, Stephanie is ready to get back into the saddle and she’s doing that with the help of a sex coach who recently gave her an interesting assignment.

In preparation for her first date, Stephanie was tasked with making a self-love video and while she was simply following instructions, viewers took issues with that!

Stephanie Matto bashed for her self-love video

The 90 Day: The Single Life star admitted to having issues with intimacy in a clip for the newest episode. This is certainly not a shocking admission for viewers who were first introduced to Stephanie on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Things took an awkward turn when she flew to Australia to meet Erika Owens — who assumed the popular YouTuber was true to her raunchy online persona. However, that wasn’t the case and soon enough, they broke up. Now, Stephanie is ready to explore her sexual side and she’s getting professional help.

“My sex coach gave me this very unconventional homework,” revealed Stephanie. “I’m going to make a self-love videotape to help me get ready for my date… and hopefully help me lose my celibacy.”

She continued, “I’m a little bit nervous being intimate with somebody because sex for me has never been enjoyable. So if I can feel fully comfortable and being playful with myself then maybe I can enjoy sex and incorporate it into my life again.”

Viewers, however, had a lot to say about Stephanie’s unconventional homework.

“Everyone this season is sooo, extremely cringy. But this girl takes the cake ,” wrote one commenter

“Girl bye. You’re shooting only fan content. That ain’t no damn homework,” commenter another Instagram user.

Someone else also wrote, “TLC please you didn’t have to inconvenience us this way. We don’t deserve to see this cringe fest.”

Stephanie Matto talks ‘slightly awkward’ self-love homework

Viewers might not have appreciated Stephanie’s unconventional self-love homework, but the reality TV star found the exercise quite helpful.

“Filming myself pleasuring myself was slightly awkward but it helped me take back control,” she confessed. “The self-love homework actually went really well…I’m feeling more prepared for my first date with Steph.”

As the 90 Day: The Single Life star continued her confessional, she revealed even more TMI moments that once again didn’t sit well with viewers of the show. Several people noted that they fast-forwarded through the “cringy” scene.

Do you think the scene was too much or is Stephanie just being open and honest about her dating life?

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+